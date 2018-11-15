Elks donate $2,000 to Meals on Wheels

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union Elks Lodge #1321 presented the Union County Meals on Wheels with $2,000 the group will use to help pay for the meals they deliver to the needy of Union and Buffalo. Taking part in the ceremony were (from left to right) Lodge President Terry Wade; Lodge Trustee and Board Chairman Bill Montgomery; Lodge Esteemed Leading Knight Dennis Davis; Mary Cunningham; her husband, Lodge Secretary Jim Cunningham; and Meals on Wheels Treasurer Jim Stepp. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union Elks Lodge #1321 presented the Union County Meals on Wheels with $2,000 the group will use to help pay for the meals they deliver to the needy of Union and Buffalo. Taking part in the ceremony were (from left to right) Lodge President Terry Wade; Lodge Trustee and Board Chairman Bill Montgomery; Lodge Esteemed Leading Knight Dennis Davis; Mary Cunningham; her husband, Lodge Secretary Jim Cunningham; and Meals on Wheels Treasurer Jim Stepp.

UNION COUNTY — The volunteers of Union County Meals on Wheels use practically ever penny they raise and/or is donated to them to help feed the needy of Union and Buffalo and they got some help paying for those meals this past week from the Union Elks Lodge.

In a ceremony Thursday afternoon, members of Union Elks Lodge #1321 presented Meals on Wheels Treasurer Jim Stepp with a check for $2,000 which Stepp said the group will use to pay for more than a week’s worth meals.

“We’re still delivering our meals,” Stepp said in thanking the Elks Lodge for its generosity. “We deliver 70 meals a day and this donation will cover 500 meals.”

Thursday was the second time this year Lodge #1321 has made a donation to Meals on Wheels.

In June, the lodge donated $2,000 to Meals on Wheels to also be used to help purchase meals. The funds donated were from a Beacon Grant the lodge had applied for and been awarded by the Elks National Foundation. In applying for the grant, Lodge #1321 stated that the purpose of the funds would be to support the group’s efforts to deliver meals to the needy.

The lodge stated in the grant application that “our community is a very caring place to live. We have a lot of elderly people and retired military veterans living in our community. The apartment complex directly across from our Lodge has three meals delivered there each weekday. The people served by Union Meals on Wheels are in dire need of a hot meal each day. For many of these people this is the only hot meal that they receive each day. Our Lodge continues to shine our Beacon Light over our community and continues to show that Elks care and Elks share.”

During Thursday’s ceremony, Lodge Secretary Jim Cunningham and other Lodge #1321 members pointed out that, since the beginning of the year, the lodge has made six donations totalling $11,500 to Meals on Wheels and other local organizations.

Meals On Wheels

Meals on Wheels is an all-volunteer group that relies on private donations and fundraising events to enable it to achieve its goal of serving one hot meal a day five days a week to needy persons who have applied for the services of the group and met it’s needs criteria. The volunteers deliver meals along 9 routes in the Union and Buffalo communities serving approximately 70 people a day.

The group uses 99 percent of its budget to purchase the meals it delivers with the rest used for mailing and postage.

For more information about Meals on Wheels, the services it provides, its upcoming fundraisers, and/or to make a contribution in support of its efforts call 864-427-1598 or go online at the Meals on Wheel Facebook page.

Group will use funds to pay for 500 meals

By Charles Warner [email protected]

