Agricultural Fair Home Ec winners

Charles Warner | The Union Times The canning of fruits and vegetables is a long, time-honored, and tasty tradition of farm life which helped many a farm family keep food on their table throughout the year. This tradition is honored each year at the Union County Agricultural Fair which hosts Home Economics competitions involving canning and exhibits of all the entries.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Rabbits are cute and cuddly and they are a part of the Union County Agricultural Fair which was held last week. The fair hosts livestock competitions and displays, including rabbits with the public invited to come and view all the entries including the winning ones.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Life on the farm means not just crops but livestock including chickens like these. In its celebration of the farming and gardening community of Union County, the Union County Agricultural Fair hosts competitions of poultry and displays the entries, including the winning ones, during the week it is held.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Handmade crafts like these make great gifts and they were on display at the Union County Agricultural Fair last week. The fair hosts competitions for adults and youth in these and other areas of Home Economics.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The food we eat is the product of the hard work of the farmers of the world. In Union County, the hard work of local farmers and the bounty they produced is celebrated by the Union County Agricultural Fair which hosts competitions and exhibits of the different foods produced by the county’s farming community.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Handmade quilts, wall hangings, pillows, afghans, cross stitch, and other types of needlework are staples of home economics, both on the farm and in school. The exhibit of such handmade items is a long-time tradition of the Union County Agricultural Fair which hosts displays and competitions in the various areas of home economics for both youth and adults.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Agricultural Fair is one of the few county fairs remaining in South Carolina and while it offers a variety of amusements ranging from Ferriswheels and other rides to animal acts and clowns it still continues its tradition of showcasing the agrarian traditions of Union County.

The 2018 Union County Agricultural Fair, which was held last week, was the latest celebration of Union County’s agricultural heritage, a community tradition that began with the first county Agricultural Fair in 1908. Now in its second century of existence, the Agricultural Fair is a week of family-friendly fun that this year that featured circus-like entertainment including a clown and a live tiger show; live performances of gospel music; fair rides; and, of course, plenty of food to eat.

Each day of the fair also featured displays of locally produced agricultural and related home economics products with entries judged and winners selected. Here are the departments and the winners of each competition within those departments:

• 2018 Junior Home Economics Department

— Yeast Loaf: Maggie Beth Betenbaugh (1st)

— Dessert Bread: Ashtyn Song (1st)

— Bar Cookies or Brownies: RiLeigh Inglett (1st), Joseph Smith (2nd)

— Drop Cookies: Kamrin Song (1st)

— Shaped Cookies: Emma Kitchens (1st)

— Other Cookies: Emma Kitchens (1st)

— Cupcakes: Emma Kitchens (1st)

— Decorated Cake: Hailey Hester (1st), Miracle Rodgers (2nd)

— Canned Fruit: Maggie Beth Betenbaugh (1st)

— Jam: Maggie Beth Betenbaugh (1st)

— Pickles-Cucumber: Caleb Redding (1st) Abigail Redding (2nd)

— Vegetables: Nwzhay Jeter (1st) Zy’Quez Tucker (2nd)

— Household Items Including Pillows: Anna Redding (3rd)

— Ceramics, Age 12 And Under: Paisley West (1st), Samantha West (2nd), Ashtyn Song (3rd)

— Polymer Clay: Kamrin Song (1st)

— Other Craft Not Listed: Ashtyn Song (2nd)

— Recycled Craft: Ashtyn Song (2nd)

• 2018 Adult Home Economics Department

— Corn Sticks or Muffins: Pamela Roberts (1st), Tim Henderson (2nd), Anita Montgomery (3rd)

— Biscuits: Anita Montgomery (1st), Darlene Millwood (2nd), Valerie Kirby (3rd)

— Dessert Bread: Kaye Falls (2nd), Pamela Roberts (3rd)

— Muffins, White Flour: Kathryn Smith (3rd)

— Other (Not Listed): Kathryn Smith (2nd)

— Sweepstakes — Best Quick Bread in Show: Pamela Roberts (1st)

— Sourdough Bread or Rolls: Cheryl F. Sommers (1st), Kaye Falls (2nd)

— Fancy Loaf, Coffee Cake or Sweet Rolls: Kaye Falls (1st)

— Sweepstakes — Best Yeast Bread in Show: Cheryl F. Sommers (1st)

— Cupcakes With Any Icing: Kathryn Smith (1st), Tyger Yount (3rd)

— Layer Cake, Any Icing: Cheryl F. Sommers (1st), Kaye Falls (2nd)

— Pound Cake: Kaye Falls (1st), Mike Nichols (2nd)

— Decorated Cake: Darlene Millwood (2nd), Jean Pennas (3rd)

— Other (Not Listed): Kathryn Smith (1st)

— Sweepstakes — Best Cake in Show: Kaye Falls (1st)

— Fruit: Kaye Falls (1st), Jean Pennas (2nd)

— Sweepstakes — Best Pie in Show: Kaye Falls (1st)

— Fudge: Kathryn Smith (1st), Anita Montgomery (2nd), Penny Arthur (3rd)

— Other (Not Listed): Anita Montgomery (1st), Kaye Falls (2nd)

— Sweepstakes — Best Candy in Show: Kathryn Smith (1st)

— Cheese Straws or Wafers: Anita Montgomery (1st), Kaye Falls (2nd)

— Bar Cookies or Brownies: Kaye Falls (1st), Darlene Millwood (2nd)

— Drop Cookies: Pattie Rice (1st), Kathryn Smith (2nd), Pamela Roberts (3rd)

— Shaped Cookies: Anita Montgomery (1st), Megan Roberts (2nd)

— Sweepstakes — Best Cookies in Show: Anita Montgomery (1st)

— Apples: Lennis Lawson (1st), Sonja Craig (2nd)

— Figs: Eugene Sims (1st), Anthony Gilliam (2nd)

— Peaches: Eugene Sims (1st), Charles Craig (2nd)

— Pears: Eugene Sims (1st), Jean Pennas (2nd)

— Fruit Pie Filling: Maxcy Sims (1st), Anthony Gilliam (2nd), Eugene Sims (3rd)

— Sweepstakes — Best Canned Fruit in Show: Eugene Sims (1st)

— Beans, Green: Anthony Gilliam (1st), Lennis Lawson (2nd), Darlene Millwood (3rd)

— Beets: Anthony Gilliam (1st)

— Corn, Whole Kernel: Eugene Sims (1st), Anthony Gilliam (2nd), Maxcy Sims (3rd)

— Corn, Cream Style, Pint Only: James Millwood (1st), Josh Kirby (2nd)

— Mixed Vegetables for Soup: Eugene Sims (1st), Anthony Gilliam (2nd), Maxcy Sims (3rd)

— Salsa: Barbara Birch (1st)

— Tomatoes: Anthony Gilliam (1st), Eugene Sims (2nd)

— Tomato Sauce: Lennis Lawson (1st), Darlene Millwood (2nd)

— Other Vegetables Not Listed: Lisa Bundrick (1st), James Millwood (2nd)

— Sweepstakes — Best Canned Vegetable in Show: Lisa Bundrick (1st)

— Fruit Juice: Penny Arthur (1st)

— Vegetable: Lennis Lawson (1st), Kaye Falls (2nd)

— Beet Pickle: Paulette Reeves (1st), Darlene Millwood (2nd), N. Larry Oates (3rd)

— Bread and Butter: Cassandra Yandel (1st), Bailey Davis (2nd), Andrea Davis (3rd)

— Chow Chow: Cynthia Bobo (1st), Cassandra Yandel (2nd), Eugene Sims (3rd)

— Cucumber, Dill: N. Larry Oates (1st), Cassandra Yandel (2nd), James Millwood (3rd)

— Cucumber, Sweet: Cassandra Yandel (1st), Darlene Millwood (2nd)

— Fruit: Cassandra Yandel (1st), Barbara Birch (2nd)

— Fruit Relish: Bailey Davis (1st), Andrea Davis (2nd), Penny Arthur (3rd)

— Green Tomato: Sonja Craig (1st), Cynthia Bobo (2nd), Brenda Davis (3rd)

— Okra: Dennis Hardy (1st), N. Larry Oates (2nd), Eugene Sims (3rd)

— Peppers: Cassandra Yandel (1st), Paulette Reeves (2nd), James Millwood (3rd)

— Other Vegetable Not Listed: Sallie Bowser (1st)

— Vegetable Relish: Johnnie Yandel (1st), Cassandra Yandel (2nd), Lennis Lawson (3rd)

— Other Pickle Not Listed: Dennis Hardy (1st), Paulette Reeves (2nd)

— Sweepstakes — Best Pickle in Show: Cassandra Yandel (1st)

— Meat: James Millwood (2nd)

— Broth (Beef, Chicken, Vegetable): Darlene Millwood (1st), Josh Kirby (2nd)

— Chili Con Carne: Darlene Millwood (1st), Josh Kirby (2nd)

— Spaghetti with Meat Sauce: James Millwood (1st), Darlene Millwood (2nd), Debra Foster (3rd)

— Apple Butter: Paulette Reeves (1st), Sonja Craig (2nd), Barbara Birch (3rd)

— Fruit Butter: Barbara Birch (1st)

— Blackberry: Cynthia Bobo (1st), Tara Putnam (2nd), Cassandra Yandel (3rd)

— Peach: Anthony Gilliam (1st) Eugene Sims (2nd), Maxcy Sims (3rd)

— Plum: Anthony Gilliam (1st), Eugene Sims (2nd), Cassandra Yandel (3rd)

— Strawberry: Eugene Sims (1st), Cassandra Yandel (2nd)

— Grape or Scuppernong (light): Cassandra Yandel (1st)

— Other Jam not listed: Cynthia Bobo (1st), Paulette Reeves (2nd) Maxcy Sims (3rd)

— Apple Jelly: Lennis Lawson (1st), Penny Arthur (2nd), Bailey Davis (3rd)

— Blackberry: Mary Jane Cunningham (1st)

— Grape or Muscadine (dark): Andrea Davis (1st), Lennis Lawson (2nd), Ann Murphy (3rd)

— Grape or Scuppernong (light): Eugene Sims (1st), Bailey Davis (2nd), Andrea Davis (3rd)

— Pepper: Dennis Hardy (1st)

— Plum: Bailey Davis (1st), Penny Arthur (2nd), Andrea Davis (3rd)

— Other Jelly not listed above: Lisa Bundrick (1st), Sonja Craig, (2nd) Barbara Birch (3rd)

— Fig Preserves: Cathrine Smith (1st), Eugene Sims (2nd), Maxcy Sims (3rd)

— Pear Preserves: Maxcy Sims (1st), Anthony Gilliam, (2nd), Bailey Davis (3rd)

— Plum Preserves: Eugene Sims (2nd)

— Strawberry Preserves: Eugene Sims (1st)

— Strawberry — Fig Penny Arthur (1st)

— Other Preserves not listed: Barbara Birch (2nd)

— Other Marmalade, Conserves, or Syrup: Lennis Lawson (1st)

— Sweepstakes — Best Jam, Jelly, Preserves, or Marmalade: Lennis Lawson (1st)

— Home Canning Collection — 1 jar each: Lennis Lawson (1st), Eugene Sims (2nd), Cassandra Yandel (3rd)

— Dried Fruit: Cassandra Yandel (1st)

— Dried Vegetable: Dennis Hardy (1st), Cassandra Yandel (2nd)

— Afghan — Zig Zag: Kim Marler (1st), Carol Hughes (2nd)

— Afghan — Squares: Kim Marler (3rd)

— Afghan — Shell Stitch: Kim Marler (1st)

— Afghan — Baby: Darlene Millwood (1st), Carol Hughes (2nd)

— Afghan — Other: Linda Johnson (1st), Pattie Rice (2nd)

— Stole, Poncho or Cape: Carol Hughes (1st)

— Hat/Cap: Carol Hughes (1st), Kim Marler (2nd), Pattie Rice (3rd)

— Small Clothing Item: Kayla Scott (1st), Valerie Kirby (2nd), Kim Marler (3rd)

— Baby Clothing: Kim Marler (1st), Kayla Scott (2nd), Pattie Rice (3rd)

— Small Household Item: Kim Marler (1st)

— Accessories: Kim Marler (2nd), Pattie Rice (3rd)

— Scarf: Darlene Millwood (1st), Carol Hughes (2nd) Kim Marler (3rd)

— Other Crocheting not listed: Shirley Mitchell (1st), Kayla Scott (2nd) Kim Marler (3rd)

— Sweepstakes — Best Crocheting in Show: Kim Marler (1st)

— Small Clothing Item: Mary Jane Cunningham (1st) Valerie Kirby (2nd) Cheryl F. Sommers (3rd)

— Sweepstakes — Best Knitting in Show: Mary Jane Cunningham (1st)

— Pieced Quilt (large): Caroline Black (1st) Cathrine Smith (2nd)

— Pieced Quilt (small): Caroline Black (1st)

— Applique Quilt (large): Gloria Ward (3rd)

— Applique Quilt (small): Caroline Black (1st)

— Baby Quilt: Shirley Mitchell (1st)

— Wall Hanging: Cassandra Yandel (3rd)

— Lap Throws: Gloria Ward (2nd)

— Accessories: Caroline Black (1st)

— Other Quilting: Anita Montgomery (1st), Caroline Black (2nd)

— Quilted Bags: Gloria Ward (1st), Caroline Black (2nd)

— Sweepstakes — Best Quilting in Show: Shirley Mitchell (1st)

— Counted Cross Stitch Scene over 8”x10”: Carol Hughes (1st)

— Counted Cross Stitch Scene 8”x10” & under: Susan Kirby (1st) Carol Hughes (2nd)

— Counted Cross Stitch Saying over 8”x10”: Carol Hughes (1st) Anita Montgomery (2nd)

— Counted Cross Stitch Saying 8”x10” & under: Carol Hughes (1st)

— Other Needlework not listed: Carol Hughes (1st)

— Sweepstakes — Best Needlework in Show: Susan Kirby (1st)

— Dress (child): Anita Montgomery (1st)

— Two-piece/multiple outfit (child): Jean Pennas (1st)

— Shirt or Blouse: Anita Montgomery (3rd)

— Household Item Annie Thomas (1st) Mary Jane Cunningham (2nd) Cassandra Yandel (3rd)

— Small Clothing Item: Jean Pennas (1st) Anita Montgomery (2nd)

— Pillow: Ashante’ Hall (1st), Anita Montgomery (2nd)

— Sweepstakes — Best Sewing in Show: Jean Pennas (1st)

— Christmas Decoration — Door: Georgia M. Bell (2nd)

— Christmas Decoration — Other: Anita Montgomery (1st) Mary Jane Cunningham (2d)

— Holiday Decorati0n Other Than Christmas — Table: Kim Marler (3rd)

— Holiday Decoration Other than Christmas — Door: Kim Marler (3rd)

— Door Decoration: Genelle Alexander (1st), Kim Marler (2nd)

— Soft Sculpture Doll: Kim Marler (1st), Pattie Rice (3rd)

— Woodworking: CW Garner (1st)

— Ceramics Grouping, two or more pieces: Genelle Alexander (1st)

• 2018 Agricultural Products Division

— Corn, Indian: Phillip McKnight (1st), Sara McKnight (2nd), Sara McKnight (2nd)

— Corn, White: Sara McKnight (1st), Phillip McKnight (2nd), Sara McKnight (3rd)

— Corn, Yellow: Sara McKnight (1st), Sara McKnight (2nd), Phillip McKnight (3rd)

— Popcorn: Phillip McKnight (1st), Sara McKnight (2nd), Sara McKnight (3rd)

— Apples, 5 Specimen: Sara McKnight (1st), Phillip McKnight (2nd), Sara McKnight (3rd)

— Beans, Green 1/2 gallon: Jean Pennas (1st), Sara McKnight (2nd), Phillip McKnight (3rd)

— Beans, Lima 1/2 gallon (not shelled): Sara McKnight (1st), Sara McKnight (2nd)

— Beans, Lima 1 pint (shelled): Sara McKnight (1st)

— Beans, October: Sara McKnight (1st), Sara McKnight (2nd)

— Broccoli, 2 specimen: Jean Pennas (1st)

— Cantaloupes: Sara McKnight (1st), Sara McKnight (2nd), Phillip McKnight (3rd)

— Chestnuts 15 Specimen: Jean Pennas (1st), Paul Mitchell (2nd)

— Collards, 1 Specimen: Sally Bowser (1st)

— Cucumbers, 6 Specimen: Sara McKnight (1st), Sara McKnight (2nd), Phillip McKnight (3rd)

— Eggs, one dozen: David Garner (1st), Lennis Lawson (2nd), Vicki Trammell (3rd)

— Eggplant, 3 Specimen: Jean Pennas (1st)

— Eggplant, (White) 3 Specimen: Jean Pennas (1st), Sara McKnight (2nd), Phillip McKnight (3rd)

— Gourds, 2 Specimen: R.D Murphy (1st), Robbie Jones (2nd), Anne Murphy (3rd)

— Gourds, Ornamental: Sara McKnight (1st), Sara McKnight (2nd), Phillip McKnight (3rd)

— Herbs: Martha Girz (1st), David Reeves (2nd), Jean Pennas (3rd)

— Honey (1 pint Or quart Glass Jar) with Comb: Jacob Robinson (1st), Joe Humphries (2nd), Zach Humphries (3rd)

— Honey (1 pint Or quart Glass Jar) without Comb: Frank Millen (1st), Jan Stevens (2nd), Charles Robbins (3rd)

— Kale: Jean Pennas (1st)

— Lettuce: Jean Pennas (1st)

— Mustard Green, Smooth: Sara McKnight (1st), Sara McKnight (2nd)

— Mustard Green, Curly: Sara McKnight (1st), Sara McKnight (2nd), Jackie Johnson (3rd)

— Nuts, Mixed: Phillip McKnight (1st), Sara McKnight (2nd), Sara McKnight (3rd)

— Okra, 12 Specimen: Sara McKnight (1st), Foster Park Elementary School (2nd), Jackie Johnson (3rd)

— Okra, Red, 12 Specimen: Sara McKnight (1st), Sara McKnight (2nd), Phillip McKnight (3rd)

— Onions, 12 Specimen: Sara McKnight (1st), Phillip McKnight (2nd), Sara McKnight (3rd)

— Peanuts, 1 gallon, any variety: Sara McKnight (1st), Sara McKnight (2nd), Phillip McKnight (3rd)

— Peas, Crowder, 1/2 peck: Phillip Mcknight (1st), Sara McKnight (2nd), Sara McKnight (3rd)

— Pecans, 1 peck: Sara McKnight (1st), Phillip McKnight (2nd), Sara McKnight (3rd)

— Pecans, Shelled, 1 pint: Sara McKnight (1st), Sara McKnight (2nd), Phillip Mcknight (3rd)

— Pepper, Hot Sweet, 12 Specimen: Jean Pennas (1st)

— Pepper, Hot Green, 12 Specimen: Phillip Mcknight (1st), Jean Pennas (2nd), Paulette Reeves (3rd)

— Pepper, Hot Orange, 12 Specimen: Jean Pennas (1st), Paulette Reeves (2nd)

— Pepper, Hot Red, 12 Specimen: Sara McKnight (1st), Phillip Mcknight (2nd), Ameer Sims (3rd)

— Pepper, Sweet Banana, 5 Specimen: Sara McKnight (1st), Phillip Mcknight (2nd), Jackie Johnson (3rd)

— Pepper, Sweet Bell, 5 Specimen: Sara McKnight (1st), Sara McKnight (2nd)

— Persimmon, 12 Specimen: Kathryn Smith (1st)

— Potatoes, Irish, 1 Peck: Sara McKnight (1st), Phillip Mcknight (2nd), Phillip Mcknight (3rd)

— Potatoes, Sweet, 1 Peck: Sara McKnight (1st)

— Potatoes, Sweet, Largest: Jackie Johnson (1st)

— Radish, 6 Specimen: Phillip Mcknight (1st), Sara McKnight (2nd), Sara McKnight (3rd)

— Rape: Sara McKnight (1st), Sara McKnight (2nd)

— Sunflower, 1 Speicmen: Sara McKnight (1st), Sara McKnight (2nd), Phillip Mcknight (3rd)

— Tender Greens: Sara McKnight (1st)

— Turnips, 5 Specimen: Sara McKnight (1st), Sara McKnight (2nd)

— Turnip Greens: Sara McKnight (1st), Sara McKnight (2nd), Jackie Johnson (3rd)

— Walnuts, Hulled, 1/2 gallon: Jean Pennas (1st), Sara McKnight (2nd), Phillip Mcknight (3rd)

— Walnuts, Unhulled, 1 peck: Phillip Mcknight (1st), Sara McKnight (2nd), Sara McKnight (3rd)

— Watermelons: Phillip Mcknight (1st), Phillip Mcknight (2nd), Anita Montgomery (3rd)

— Market Basket Fall Vegetables: Sara McKnight (1st), Phillip Mcknight (2nd), Sara McKnight (3rd)

— Garlic: Martha Girz (1st), Martha Girz (2nd)

— Zuchinni: Jackie Johnson (1st)

— Miscellaneous #5: Sara McKnight (1st), Sara McKnight (2nd)

• Poultry Department

Best In Show Bantam — Dristan Trammell

Best In Show Small Breed — Todd Justice

Best In Show Large Breed — Hydiee Sue Rector

• Rabbit Department

Best in Class Junior Buck — Weston Bryant

Best In Class Senior Buck — Brittany Poole

Best In Class Junior Doe — Weston Bryant

Best In Class Senior Doe — Alaina Rector

