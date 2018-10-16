Students enjoy a tasty lesson

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Third grade students at Foster Park Elementary School enjoyed a tasty lesson in geography when they topped cookies with ingredients representing the different regions of South Carolina. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Third grade students at Foster Park Elementary School enjoyed a tasty lesson in geography when they topped cookies with ingredients representing the different regions of South Carolina.

UNION — The third graders at Foster Park Elementary School enjoyed a tasty lesson to review the six landform regions of South Carolina.

Each student iced their cookie with vanilla icing and then topped it with seven different ingredients to represent each region’s landform features.

The Blue Ridge region was topped with mini chocolate chips to represent the mountains, the Piedmont region was topped with red sprinkles to represent the clay soil, the Sand Hills region was topped with yellow sprinkles to represent the sandy soil, the Inner Coastal Plain was topped with chocolate sprinkles to represent the timber industry, the Outer Coastal Plain was topped with white sprinkles to represent the rice grown there, and the Coastal Zone was topped with blue sprinkles and a Swedish fish to represent the beaches!

What a fun (and tasty) way to learn about the regions of our great state of South Carolina!

Using cookies to study geography