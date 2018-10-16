FPES students make applesauce

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Kingsmore’s 5K class at Foster Park Elementary School made applesauce in celebration of “Johnny Appleseed Day.” Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Kingsmore’s 5K class at Foster Park Elementary School made applesauce in celebration of “Johnny Appleseed Day.”

UNION — Some students at Foster Park Elementary School recently celebrated the life and legend of an American folk hero by making a tasty treat out of a fruit that hero is associated with.

In celebration of “Johnny Appleseed Day” on Friday, September 26, students in Mrs. Kingsmore’s 5K class at Foster Park Elementary School learned all about apples and made their own applesauce!

This was such a fun way for her kindergarteners to learn about apples and how applesauce is made.

In celebration of ‘Johnny Appleseed Day’