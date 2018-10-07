Senior Voucher Days Oct. 9 & 13

Image courtesy of the Union County Farm & Craft Market Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) vouchers like this one can be used by low-income seniors age 60 and older to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at local farmers’ markets authorized to accept them. The Union County Farm & Craft Market will have Senior Voucher Days on October 9 & 13 for local seniors to use their vouchers. Image courtesy of the Union County Farm & Craft Market Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) vouchers like this one can be used by low-income seniors age 60 and older to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at local farmers’ markets authorized to accept them. The Union County Farm & Craft Market will have Senior Voucher Days on October 9 & 13 for local seniors to use their vouchers. Image courtesy of the Union County Farm & Craft Market The Union County Farm & Craft Market will have Senior Voucher Days on October 9 & 13 for local seniors to use their Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) vouchers. The vouchers can be used by low-income seniors age 60 and older to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at local farmers’ markets authorized to accept them. Image courtesy of the Union County Farm & Craft Market The Union County Farm & Craft Market will have Senior Voucher Days on October 9 & 13 for local seniors to use their Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) vouchers. The vouchers can be used by low-income seniors age 60 and older to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at local farmers’ markets authorized to accept them.

UNION COUNTY — Local senior citizens who still have their Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) vouchers will have two special opportunities to use them at the Union County Farm & Craft Market.

In a statement released this week, Union County Farm & Craft Market Manager Elise Ashby announced that the market will hold “Senior Voucher Days” on Tuesday, October 9 and Saturday, October 13.

“On Tuesday, October 9, 2018, the Union County Farm & Craft Market will host the first of two days dedicated to the county’s senior population that still have ‘senior farmers’ market vouchers,’” Ashby said. “Any senior resident of Union County that is interested in making their last farmers’ market voucher purchases at the Market can get a ride from the Buffalo Senior Center, 501 Flat Drive, Buffalo at 930 a.m. or from the Union County Council on Aging, 237 North Gadberry Street, Union in the City of Union at 10 a.m. to the Market.”

While seniors will be able to use their vouchers on the second Senior Voucher Day at the Market on Saturday, October 13, Ashby said transportation will not be provided that day.

Seniors have to use their SFMNP vouchers by Monday, October 15.

Purposes

The purposes of the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program are to:

(1) Provide resources in the form of fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey and herbs from farmers’ markets, roadside stands and community supported agriculture programs to low-income seniors.

(2) Increase the domestic consumption of agricultural commodities by expanding or aiding in the expansion of domestic farmers’ markets, roadside stands, and community supported agriculture programs.

(3) Develop or aid in the development of new and additional farmers’ markets, roadside stands, and community supported agriculture programs.

Background

The SFMNP is a seasonal USDA grant program to provide participants with fresh, nutritious, unprocessed fruits and vegetables from local farmers’ markets and to increase awareness and use of community markets.

The program began as a pilot in May 2001 in 6 counties of the state and has since evolved, currently providing benefits to seniors in 41 counties. The program provides low-income seniors age 60 and older in selected areas with SFMNP checks that may be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at local farmers’ markets authorized to accept the checks.

The program runs from May 1 through October 15 each year.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services is the State Agency that administers the program in South Carolina.

Information

For additional information on this event please contact Elise Ashby, Union County Farm & Craft Market Manager at 864-427-1530.

For additional information on SFMNP go to https://fns-prod.azureedge.net/sites/default/files/sfmn /SFMNPFactSheet.pdf

Image courtesy of the Union County Farm & Craft Market Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) vouchers like this one can be used by low-income seniors age 60 and older to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at local farmers’ markets authorized to accept them. The Union County Farm & Craft Market will have Senior Voucher Days on October 9 & 13 for local seniors to use their vouchers. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Voucher.jpg Image courtesy of the Union County Farm & Craft Market Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) vouchers like this one can be used by low-income seniors age 60 and older to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at local farmers’ markets authorized to accept them. The Union County Farm & Craft Market will have Senior Voucher Days on October 9 & 13 for local seniors to use their vouchers. Image courtesy of the Union County Farm & Craft Market The Union County Farm & Craft Market will have Senior Voucher Days on October 9 & 13 for local seniors to use their Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) vouchers. The vouchers can be used by low-income seniors age 60 and older to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at local farmers’ markets authorized to accept them. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Nutrition-Program.jpg Image courtesy of the Union County Farm & Craft Market The Union County Farm & Craft Market will have Senior Voucher Days on October 9 & 13 for local seniors to use their Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) vouchers. The vouchers can be used by low-income seniors age 60 and older to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at local farmers’ markets authorized to accept them.

At the Union County Farm & Craft Market