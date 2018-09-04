Lander to host Lowcountry Boil

GREENWOOD — Lander University will add a lot more color to autumn this year when it hosts its first-ever Lowcountry Boil on campus.

Scheduled for 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Jeff May Athletic Complex, the Lowcountry Boil dinner will feature Jazz music, a cash bar, and food galore with shrimp, corn on the cob, potatoes, and a touch of crawfish with cocktail sauce and other seasonings.

“This is our first year trying this kind of event, and it’s open to everybody,” said Debbie Dill, assistant director for Alumni Relations. “Proceeds will benefit the Lander Excellence Fund for scholarships, and we want everybody to come out and enjoy this and just have fun.”

Cost is $30 per person, and tickets can be purchased either in person at the Lander Alumni Center; online at http://go.lander.edu/lowcountryboil; or by calling 388-8351.

Tickets now on sale for October dinner