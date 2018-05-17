Helping stretch produce budgets

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Healthy Bucks Incentive Program allows SC SNAP recipients to double their SNAP dollars to purchase more fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets or from participating farmers. Administered by the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Healthy Bucks is returning to Union County this summer and the Farmers Market in Union will be participating in the program. The program is available to all SC SNAP EBT clients who can go to the Farmers Market or a participating farmer, make an EBT purchase of at least $5 and receive $10 in Healthy Bucks tokens to purchase additional fresh fruits and vegetables. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Healthy Bucks Incentive Program allows SC SNAP recipients to double their SNAP dollars to purchase more fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets or from participating farmers. Administered by the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Healthy Bucks is returning to Union County this summer and the Farmers Market in Union will be participating in the program. The program is available to all SC SNAP EBT clients who can go to the Farmers Market or a participating farmer, make an EBT purchase of at least $5 and receive $10 in Healthy Bucks tokens to purchase additional fresh fruits and vegetables.

UNION COUNTY — The incentive program that allows SC SNAP recipients to double their SNAP dollars to purchase more fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets or from participating farmers returns this summer. Administered by the South Carolina Department of Social Services, the Healthy Bucks Incentive Program features 30 vendors in 20 counties this year. One of our many goals is to provide accessibility and additional benefits to our clients in obtaining healthy, local and non-locally grown nutritious foods.

The program is available to all SC SNAP EBT clients. Clients can go to a participating farmer or farmers market and make an EBT purchase of at least $5. Upon making the purchase, the client will receive $10 in Healthy Bucks tokens to purchase additional fresh fruits and vegetables. Clients are able to receive the $10 incentive (1) once per market day.

The location in Union County is:

• Union County Farmers Market, 529 East Main Street, Union

Notes

• SNAP recipients who purchase at least $5 of goods with their SNAP EBT card, will receive $10 in Healthy Bucks tokens.

• SNAP recipients can receive additional fresh fruits and vegetables with their tokens.

• The program is for SNAP recipients only.

• The tokens can only be used to redeem fresh fruits and vegetables.

• The tokens can be redeemed the same day or at a later date, depending on the farmer and the farmers markets days and hours of operation, or seasonal months.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, natural origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410

(2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or

(3) email: [email protected]

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

You may also file a complaint of discrimination by contacting DSS. Write DSS Office of Civil Rights, P.O. Box 1520, Columbia, S.C. 29202-1520; or call (800) 311-7220 or (803) 898-8080 or TTY: (800) 311-7219.

USDA is an equal opportunity providers and employers.

This project has been funded at least in part with Federal funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

For food assistance visit the DSS website at: http:/dss.sc.gov/content/customers/food/index.aspx

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Healthy Bucks Incentive Program allows SC SNAP recipients to double their SNAP dollars to purchase more fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets or from participating farmers. Administered by the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Healthy Bucks is returning to Union County this summer and the Farmers Market in Union will be participating in the program. The program is available to all SC SNAP EBT clients who can go to the Farmers Market or a participating farmer, make an EBT purchase of at least $5 and receive $10 in Healthy Bucks tokens to purchase additional fresh fruits and vegetables. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_web1_IMG_0470.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The Healthy Bucks Incentive Program allows SC SNAP recipients to double their SNAP dollars to purchase more fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets or from participating farmers. Administered by the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Healthy Bucks is returning to Union County this summer and the Farmers Market in Union will be participating in the program. The program is available to all SC SNAP EBT clients who can go to the Farmers Market or a participating farmer, make an EBT purchase of at least $5 and receive $10 in Healthy Bucks tokens to purchase additional fresh fruits and vegetables.

Healthy Bucks returns to Union County