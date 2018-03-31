‘Uncle Quincy’s Smokehouse’ hiring

UNION — A new restaurant whose owners plan to open it by the second week of April are looking to hire 15-20 employees to fill full-time and part-time positions.
“Uncle Quincy’s Smokehouse” will be located in the West Towne Plaza, 441 North Duncan Bypass, Suite 12, Union. It will be open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. each day.
This will be the second restaurant opened in Union by the McNamara family which in July 2017 opened Michelangelo’s Pizza at 401 North Duncan Bypass.
Co-Owner Sean McNamara said his family is opening Uncle Quincy’s Smokehouse because of the potential for growth in Union for restaurants providing the public with more options for dining.
“There’s a lot of growth potential in Union,” McNamara said. “There’s not a lot of restaurant choices in Union.”
McNamara said that Uncle Quincy’s Smokehouse will increase the dining choices available to the people of Union County as well as providing them with a high-quality dining experience.
“We specialize in quality food,” McNamara said. “We spend a lot of time producing quality food so that those who appreciate high-quality food will enjoy dining here.”
McNamara said that plans are for Uncle Quincy’s Smokehouse to begin providing that high-quality dining experience the second week of April. In order to do so, McNamara said the restaurant will need a staff of 15-20, each of whom will be cross-trained to work in the different areas of the restaurant. McNamara said there will be positions available for those wanting to work full-time or part-time. He said that the positions are open to persons ages 15 and older.
Persons interested in working at Uncle Quincy’s Smokehouse can attend a job fair at the restaurant on Thursday, April 5 and Friday, April 6, from 1-5 p.m. each day and fill out an application. McNamara said that persons who cannot attend the job fair during those hours can pick up an application at Michelangelo’s Pizza.
For more information about job opportunities at Uncle Quincy’s Smokehouse call 864-402-8227.
Preparation
The commitment of Uncle Quincy’s Smokehouse to providing quality food is spelled out in its menu which states that:
Our pork BBQ is carefully pulled for perfect texture and is made from shoulder meat and hams.
Our slow roasted chicken is seasoned with our famous herbs and spices.
Our Baby Back ribs are slow-cooked for hours. Choose Classic Barbecue or Uncle Quincy’s famous dry rub as your flavor.
Smokehouse brisket. Oh My! Cooked slow and low for that perfect brisket texture and flavor! Uncle Quincy’s favorite!
Sauces
The sauces offered by the restaurant include Uncle Quincy’s Vinegar Sauce, Carolina Gold, and Classic BBQ.
Menu
The menu that the 15-20 members of the staff of Uncle Quincy’s Smokehouse will be preparing and serving to the restaurant’s customers includes the following:
Starters
Fried Pickle Chips
Beer Battered Onions
Fried Green Tomatoes (8)
French Fries (Our signature house fries lightly salted.)
Chili Cheese Fries (Our fresh cut French Fries topped with Uncle Quincy’s Chili and cheddar cheese.)
Pork Skins
Stews & Salads
House Salad (Fresh mixed greens, onions, tomato, cheese & pickles.)
Salad Toppers (Pulled Chicken, Pulled Pork BBQ.)
Beef Stew
Chicken Stew
Dressing Choices (Homemade Ranch, 1000 Island, Bleu Cheese, French, Honey Mustard, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Raspberry Vinaigrette.)
Plates
Meat Choices: Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Baby Back Ribs.
Q#1 — Choice of 1 Meat served with hush puppies and 2 sides.
Q#2 — Choice of 2 Meats and served with hush puppies and 2 sides.
Q#3 — For those folks out there that want a little of everything, this plate is the way to go. A sampling of meat choices and served with hush puppies and 2 sides.
Brisket Plate — Our Famous Beef Brisket. Cooke low and slow for the best texture and flavor! Served with hush puppies and your choice of 2 sides.
Baby Back Rib Plate (Half and Full) — Slow-cooked for hours. Choose Classic Barbecue or Uncle Quincy’s famous dry rub as your flavor. Served with hush puppies and your choice of 2 sides.
Our Sides
House Fries
Green Beans
Macaroni Pie
Baked Beans
Potato Salad
Hush Puppies
Fried Okra
Onion Rings
Southern Slaw
Sweet Potato Souffle’
Cole Slaw
Uncle Quincy’s Famous Burgers
We use only the best to create these masterpieces. 100% all beef, 1/2 pound burgers served on our signature potato bun. Served with choice of 1 side item.
Union Burger — A classic! Our 8 oz. burger topped with ketchup, mayo, mustard, lettuce and tomato.
Bacon Cheesy Burger — Our 8 oz. burger topped with Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheese. Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato red onions & pickles.
Smokehouse BBQ & Beef — Uncle Quincy’s favorite burger. Pulled Pork BBQ atop our 8 oz. burger, pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon and drizzled with our Smokehouse BBQ spicy sauce.
Classic Southern Burger — Our 8 oz. burger with American cheese, Uncle Quincy’s chili, mustard and house slaw.
Smokehouse Brisket Burger — Our slow cooked brisket atop our 8 oz. burger with Applewood bacon and Monterrey Jack cheese, drizzled with our Smokehouse BBQ spicy sauce.
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Brisket Sandwich
Hot Dawgs’
We use only the best, all beef 1/4 pound hot dogs. Served with 1 side.
Southern Dawg — Mustard, Uncle Quincy’s chili, diced onions!
Hot Diggidy Dawg! — Spicy, Mustard, Jalapenos, Onions.
Plain Jane — Hot dog & bun.
Beverages
Coke Products — Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Lemonade
Fresh Brewed Tea
Bottled Beer — Bud Lite, Coors Lite, Michelob Ultra, Redd’s Apple Ale
Catering
The restaurant will also offer catering and its menu asks those interested in that services to “check with us to personalize your catering event.”
Meats offered through catering are Pulled Pork BBQ and Pulled Chicken, both pints and quarts.
Veggies offered through catering are Green Beans, Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Southern Slaw, Sweet Potato Souffle’, Macaroni Pie, Hush Puppies, both pints and quarts.
