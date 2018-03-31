‘Uncle Quincy’s Smokehouse’ hiring

Image courtesy of Uncle Quincy’s Smokehouse Uncle Quincy’s Smokehouse, located in the West Towne Plaza, 441 North Duncan Bypass, Suite 12, Union, is scheduled to open the second week in April. The restaurant is in the process of hiring a staff of 15-20 full-time and part-time employees who will be cross-trained to work in all areas of the restaurant. A job fair for persons interested in working at Uncle Quincy’s Smokehouse will be held at the restaurant Thursday, April 5 and Friday, April 6 from 1-5 p.m. each day. Image courtesy of Uncle Quincy’s Smokehouse Uncle Quincy’s Smokehouse, located in the West Towne Plaza, 441 North Duncan Bypass, Suite 12, Union, is scheduled to open the second week in April. The restaurant is in the process of hiring a staff of 15-20 full-time and part-time employees who will be cross-trained to work in all areas of the restaurant. A job fair for persons interested in working at Uncle Quincy’s Smokehouse will be held at the restaurant Thursday, April 5 and Friday, April 6 from 1-5 p.m. each day.

UNION — A new restaurant whose owners plan to open it by the second week of April are looking to hire 15-20 employees to fill full-time and part-time positions.

“Uncle Quincy’s Smokehouse” will be located in the West Towne Plaza, 441 North Duncan Bypass, Suite 12, Union. It will be open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. each day.

This will be the second restaurant opened in Union by the McNamara family which in July 2017 opened Michelangelo’s Pizza at 401 North Duncan Bypass.

Co-Owner Sean McNamara said his family is opening Uncle Quincy’s Smokehouse because of the potential for growth in Union for restaurants providing the public with more options for dining.

“There’s a lot of growth potential in Union,” McNamara said. “There’s not a lot of restaurant choices in Union.”

McNamara said that Uncle Quincy’s Smokehouse will increase the dining choices available to the people of Union County as well as providing them with a high-quality dining experience.

“We specialize in quality food,” McNamara said. “We spend a lot of time producing quality food so that those who appreciate high-quality food will enjoy dining here.”

McNamara said that plans are for Uncle Quincy’s Smokehouse to begin providing that high-quality dining experience the second week of April. In order to do so, McNamara said the restaurant will need a staff of 15-20, each of whom will be cross-trained to work in the different areas of the restaurant. McNamara said there will be positions available for those wanting to work full-time or part-time. He said that the positions are open to persons ages 15 and older.

Persons interested in working at Uncle Quincy’s Smokehouse can attend a job fair at the restaurant on Thursday, April 5 and Friday, April 6, from 1-5 p.m. each day and fill out an application. McNamara said that persons who cannot attend the job fair during those hours can pick up an application at Michelangelo’s Pizza.

For more information about job opportunities at Uncle Quincy’s Smokehouse call 864-402-8227.

Preparation

The commitment of Uncle Quincy’s Smokehouse to providing quality food is spelled out in its menu which states that:

Our pork BBQ is carefully pulled for perfect texture and is made from shoulder meat and hams.

Our slow roasted chicken is seasoned with our famous herbs and spices.

Our Baby Back ribs are slow-cooked for hours. Choose Classic Barbecue or Uncle Quincy’s famous dry rub as your flavor.

Smokehouse brisket. Oh My! Cooked slow and low for that perfect brisket texture and flavor! Uncle Quincy’s favorite!

Sauces

The sauces offered by the restaurant include Uncle Quincy’s Vinegar Sauce, Carolina Gold, and Classic BBQ.

Menu

The menu that the 15-20 members of the staff of Uncle Quincy’s Smokehouse will be preparing and serving to the restaurant’s customers includes the following:

Starters

Fried Pickle Chips

Beer Battered Onions

Fried Green Tomatoes (8)

French Fries (Our signature house fries lightly salted.)

Chili Cheese Fries (Our fresh cut French Fries topped with Uncle Quincy’s Chili and cheddar cheese.)

Pork Skins

Stews & Salads

House Salad (Fresh mixed greens, onions, tomato, cheese & pickles.)

Salad Toppers (Pulled Chicken, Pulled Pork BBQ.)

Beef Stew

Chicken Stew

Dressing Choices (Homemade Ranch, 1000 Island, Bleu Cheese, French, Honey Mustard, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Raspberry Vinaigrette.)

Plates

Meat Choices: Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Baby Back Ribs.

Q#1 — Choice of 1 Meat served with hush puppies and 2 sides.

Q#2 — Choice of 2 Meats and served with hush puppies and 2 sides.

Q#3 — For those folks out there that want a little of everything, this plate is the way to go. A sampling of meat choices and served with hush puppies and 2 sides.

Brisket Plate — Our Famous Beef Brisket. Cooke low and slow for the best texture and flavor! Served with hush puppies and your choice of 2 sides.

Baby Back Rib Plate (Half and Full) — Slow-cooked for hours. Choose Classic Barbecue or Uncle Quincy’s famous dry rub as your flavor. Served with hush puppies and your choice of 2 sides.

Our Sides

House Fries

Green Beans

Macaroni Pie

Baked Beans

Potato Salad

Hush Puppies

Fried Okra

Onion Rings

Southern Slaw

Sweet Potato Souffle’

Cole Slaw

Uncle Quincy’s Famous Burgers

We use only the best to create these masterpieces. 100% all beef, 1/2 pound burgers served on our signature potato bun. Served with choice of 1 side item.

Union Burger — A classic! Our 8 oz. burger topped with ketchup, mayo, mustard, lettuce and tomato.

Bacon Cheesy Burger — Our 8 oz. burger topped with Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheese. Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato red onions & pickles.

Smokehouse BBQ & Beef — Uncle Quincy’s favorite burger. Pulled Pork BBQ atop our 8 oz. burger, pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon and drizzled with our Smokehouse BBQ spicy sauce.

Classic Southern Burger — Our 8 oz. burger with American cheese, Uncle Quincy’s chili, mustard and house slaw.

Smokehouse Brisket Burger — Our slow cooked brisket atop our 8 oz. burger with Applewood bacon and Monterrey Jack cheese, drizzled with our Smokehouse BBQ spicy sauce.

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

Hot Dawgs’

We use only the best, all beef 1/4 pound hot dogs. Served with 1 side.

Southern Dawg — Mustard, Uncle Quincy’s chili, diced onions!

Hot Diggidy Dawg! — Spicy, Mustard, Jalapenos, Onions.

Plain Jane — Hot dog & bun.

Beverages

Coke Products — Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Lemonade

Fresh Brewed Tea

Bottled Beer — Bud Lite, Coors Lite, Michelob Ultra, Redd’s Apple Ale

Catering

The restaurant will also offer catering and its menu asks those interested in that services to “check with us to personalize your catering event.”

Meats offered through catering are Pulled Pork BBQ and Pulled Chicken, both pints and quarts.

Veggies offered through catering are Green Beans, Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Southern Slaw, Sweet Potato Souffle’, Macaroni Pie, Hush Puppies, both pints and quarts.

Restaurant holding job fair Thursday and Friday

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

