Heart’s Family Restaurant reopens

UNION — Heart’s Family Restaurant is back in business.

The restaurant, a community landmark opened by Gus Diamaduros in 1963, is open once again after having been closed for nine months.

Heart’s closed its doors in June 2017 when Chris Bardis, who’d owned it for the past 22 years, retired due to his health and age.

Even as Bardis was closing Heart’s, the Diamaduros family was announcing plans to renovate the facility with an eye to possibly reopening it under new management.

In a Facebook posting at the time, Pete Diamaduros, Gus’ son, said that “I am hopeful that this closing is a temporary one!!!” Adding that “our Diamaduros family plans to make some changes, repairs and improvements to the building and will be actively seeking some person or family ready to bring back such an iconic restaurant. So, if anyone is ready to discuss the possibility of a career in the restaurant business, feel free to contact me, my brother Sammy or my dad, Gus.”

The closing of Heart’s did indeed turn out to be a temporary one and the family who brought it back is the Diamaduros family. Gus is serving as General Manager and his sons Pete and Sammy serving as two of the restaurant’s four Assistant Managers.

At 11 a.m. today, for the first time since June 3, 2017, Heart’s Restaurant opened its doors to the public and within minutes the parking lot and the restaurant’s dining room began filling up with customers eager — and hungry — for the great food that made Heart’s not just a wonderful place to eat but a community landmark as well.

Heart’s is now open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Assistant Manager Luke Rose said the restaurant is closed on Sunday to allow its employees and guests to worship.

The reopened Heart’s has a staff of 20 including the Diamaduroses, Rose, and Assistant Manager Donna Hooks.

While its staff is a mixture of employees both old and new, Heart’s has returned to the traditions of its past including the old recipes and old serving sizes.

To place your order to dine-in or takeout call 864-427-7000 or 864-427-0134.

For more about the reopening of Heart's Family Restaurant see Saturday's edition of The Union Times

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

