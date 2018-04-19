Robbins promoted to 1st Lt.

Photo courtesy of the Robbins family Union County native Jacob N. Robbins (right) is congratulated upon his promotion from 2nd Lt. to 1st Lt. by fellow officer Capt. Novak during a recent ceremony in the Republic of Korea (South Korea). 1st Lt. Robbins is an infantry officer with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division stationed at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Robbins and the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team are currently on a nine-month deployment in South Korea. Photo courtesy of the 1-64 Armor Regiment Union County native Jacob N. Robbins (right) is congratulated upon his promotion from 2nd Lt. to 1st Lt. by fellow officer Capt. Novak during a recent ceremony in the Republic of Korea (South Korea). 1st Lt. Robbins is an infantry officer with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division stationed at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Robbins and the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team are currently on a nine-month deployment in South Korea. Photo courtesy of the Robbins family Union County native Jacob N. Robbins (right) is congratulated upon his promotion from 2nd Lt. to 1st Lt. by fellow officer Capt. Novak during a recent ceremony in the Republic of Korea (South Korea). 1st Lt. Robbins is an infantry officer with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division stationed at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Robbins and the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team are currently on a nine-month deployment in South Korea. Photo courtesy of the 1-64 Armor Regiment Union County native Jacob N. Robbins (right) is congratulated upon his promotion from 2nd Lt. to 1st Lt. by fellow officer Capt. Novak during a recent ceremony in the Republic of Korea (South Korea). 1st Lt. Robbins is an infantry officer with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division stationed at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Robbins and the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team are currently on a nine-month deployment in South Korea.

REPUBLIC OF KOREA — 2nd Lt. Jacob N. Robbins, son of John and Lisa Robbins, was recently promoted to First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

1st Lt. Robbins is a native of Union County and a 2012 graduate of Union County High School. He commissioned in the Army in 2016, after graduating from The Citadel. He is assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, stationed at Fort Stewart, Georgia, as an infantry officer and is currently on a nine-month deployment in Korea.

At The Citadel, he was a Company Commander and a U.S. Army Distinguished Military Graduate. Prior to this deployment, he earned his Airborne wings and completed the Army’s Ranger School at Ft. Benning, Georgia.

1st Lt. Robbins is the grandson of the late Ray and Mary Robbins and the late Leon and Bonnie Eaves, all of Union. He has a younger sister, Alexa Robbins, who is a freshman

The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team began its rotation by unfurling its unit colors at Eighth Army’s headquarters south of Seoul.

The nine-month rotation to “The Land of the Morning Calm,” marks the first time a brigade from the 3rd Infantry Division has deployed to Korea since the Korean War.

