Free books and shaved ice

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library set up tables full of paperback and hardback books for children to purchase for, in some cases, as little as 25 cents during Union County KidsFest 2018 this past Saturday at Foster Park. Hosted by Union County First Steps, KidsFest provided children with four hours of food, games, and prizes with the goal of encouraging them to read. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library set up tables full of paperback and hardback books for children to purchase for, in some cases, as little as 25 cents during Union County KidsFest 2018 this past Saturday at Foster Park. Hosted by Union County First Steps, KidsFest provided children with four hours of food, games, and prizes with the goal of encouraging them to read. Charles Warner | The Union Times Shaved ice is a really nice treat. It’s even nicer, though, when it’s free. It’s even nicer still, if it’s free and it helps encourage children to read. That was the case during Union County KidsFest 2018 held this past Saturday at Foster Park. Sponsored by Union County First Steps, KidsFest provided children attending with food, games, and prizes. Among those prizes was a free book which each child attending received. In addition, if they committed to read every day, the children also received a ticket that enabled them to a free cup of shave ice from a vendor at the event. Charles Warner | The Union Times Shaved ice is a really nice treat. It’s even nicer, though, when it’s free. It’s even nicer still, if it’s free and it helps encourage children to read. That was the case during Union County KidsFest 2018 held this past Saturday at Foster Park. Sponsored by Union County First Steps, KidsFest provided children attending with food, games, and prizes. Among those prizes was a free book which each child attending received. In addition, if they committed to read every day, the children also received a ticket that enabled them to a free cup of shave ice from a vendor at the event. Charles Warner | The Union Times Brandi Douglas with SAFE Homes reaches in her basket to hand out some gift items and information to Eris Winks, Emma Austin, and Ada Austin as Sandra Austin looks on. SAFE Homes was one of a number of organizations that took part in Union County KidsFest 2018 which was held this past Saturday at Foster Park, handing out information and gift items to those in attendance. Charles Warner | The Union Times Brandi Douglas with SAFE Homes reaches in her basket to hand out some gift items and information to Eris Winks, Emma Austin, and Ada Austin as Sandra Austin looks on. SAFE Homes was one of a number of organizations that took part in Union County KidsFest 2018 which was held this past Saturday at Foster Park, handing out information and gift items to those in attendance. Charles Warner | The Union Times The platform truck of the Union Public Safety Department was quite an impressive sight at Saturday’s Union County KidsFest 2018. The event, which was held at Foster Park, was sponsored by Union County First Steps. The Public Safety Department was one of a number of organizations that participated in the event. Charles Warner | The Union Times The platform truck of the Union Public Safety Department was quite an impressive sight at Saturday’s Union County KidsFest 2018. The event, which was held at Foster Park, was sponsored by Union County First Steps. The Public Safety Department was one of a number of organizations that participated in the event.

UNION — The children who attended KidsFest this past Saturday got to enjoy games and activities, a free hot dog lunch, received a free book for attending and, by committing to read every day, a free cup of shaved ice.

Hosted by Union County First Steps at Foster Park, the four-hour Union County KidsFest 2018 provided the children attending with food, games, and door prizes. The goal of the event was to encourage children to read and to provide them with books to do so.

First Steps Director Laura Wade said Tuesday that her organization gave each child who attended KidsFest a free book. In addition, Wade said that each child who attended and committed to reading every day was given a ticket with which to get a free cup of shaved ice from a vendor on the scene.

Wade said that KidsFest was a success and drew a large turnout of children and adults.

“We were real excited, it went real well,” Wade said. “We had about 300 attend.”

First Steps, Union County Carnegie Library, Union County Parks & Recreation, and DSS sponsored KidsFest and participated in the event along with these other organizations:

• Union County Arts Council

• YMCA

• SC Youth Advocate Program

• Miracle League of Union County

• South Carolina Legal Services

• SAFE Homes

• Rose Hill Plantation

• Union Public Safety Department

• The Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library

Wade said that the Recreation Department provided a free hot dog lunch to those in attendance while the other organizations participating handed out information and gift items. The Union Public Safety Department brought its platform truck to the event for children and adults to view. The children also got to play games and make use of the park’s playground during the event.

The success of Saturday’s KidsFest means that in all likelihood it will be back next year, possibly becoming an annual event.

“We’re really pleased with the way it went and we’ll be planning on having another one next year,” Wade said. “It went really well.”

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library set up tables full of paperback and hardback books for children to purchase for, in some cases, as little as 25 cents during Union County KidsFest 2018 this past Saturday at Foster Park. Hosted by Union County First Steps, KidsFest provided children with four hours of food, games, and prizes with the goal of encouraging them to read. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_3296.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library set up tables full of paperback and hardback books for children to purchase for, in some cases, as little as 25 cents during Union County KidsFest 2018 this past Saturday at Foster Park. Hosted by Union County First Steps, KidsFest provided children with four hours of food, games, and prizes with the goal of encouraging them to read. Charles Warner | The Union Times Shaved ice is a really nice treat. It’s even nicer, though, when it’s free. It’s even nicer still, if it’s free and it helps encourage children to read. That was the case during Union County KidsFest 2018 held this past Saturday at Foster Park. Sponsored by Union County First Steps, KidsFest provided children attending with food, games, and prizes. Among those prizes was a free book which each child attending received. In addition, if they committed to read every day, the children also received a ticket that enabled them to a free cup of shave ice from a vendor at the event. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_3293.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Shaved ice is a really nice treat. It’s even nicer, though, when it’s free. It’s even nicer still, if it’s free and it helps encourage children to read. That was the case during Union County KidsFest 2018 held this past Saturday at Foster Park. Sponsored by Union County First Steps, KidsFest provided children attending with food, games, and prizes. Among those prizes was a free book which each child attending received. In addition, if they committed to read every day, the children also received a ticket that enabled them to a free cup of shave ice from a vendor at the event. Charles Warner | The Union Times Brandi Douglas with SAFE Homes reaches in her basket to hand out some gift items and information to Eris Winks, Emma Austin, and Ada Austin as Sandra Austin looks on. SAFE Homes was one of a number of organizations that took part in Union County KidsFest 2018 which was held this past Saturday at Foster Park, handing out information and gift items to those in attendance. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_3297.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Brandi Douglas with SAFE Homes reaches in her basket to hand out some gift items and information to Eris Winks, Emma Austin, and Ada Austin as Sandra Austin looks on. SAFE Homes was one of a number of organizations that took part in Union County KidsFest 2018 which was held this past Saturday at Foster Park, handing out information and gift items to those in attendance. Charles Warner | The Union Times The platform truck of the Union Public Safety Department was quite an impressive sight at Saturday’s Union County KidsFest 2018. The event, which was held at Foster Park, was sponsored by Union County First Steps. The Public Safety Department was one of a number of organizations that participated in the event. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_3294.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The platform truck of the Union Public Safety Department was quite an impressive sight at Saturday’s Union County KidsFest 2018. The event, which was held at Foster Park, was sponsored by Union County First Steps. The Public Safety Department was one of a number of organizations that participated in the event. Charles Warner | The Union Times Stephanie Cohen, Park Ranger with Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site talks about the park and related subjects during Saturday’s Union County KidsFest 2018 at Foster Park. A number of organizations participated in the event, providing those in attendance with information about themselves and the services and programs they offer as well as small gift items. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_3298.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Stephanie Cohen, Park Ranger with Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site talks about the park and related subjects during Saturday’s Union County KidsFest 2018 at Foster Park. A number of organizations participated in the event, providing those in attendance with information about themselves and the services and programs they offer as well as small gift items. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County KidsFest 2018 was four hours of food, games, and prizes for the children in attendance. Sponsored by Union County First Steps, the event was held at Foster Park this past Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Turnout totaled approximately 300. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_3300.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County KidsFest 2018 was four hours of food, games, and prizes for the children in attendance. Sponsored by Union County First Steps, the event was held at Foster Park this past Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Turnout totaled approximately 300. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Carnegie Library Director Rieta Drinkwine (right, foreground) and Assistant Director Taylor Atkinson (right, background) assist those signing up at the Library’s table at Union County KidsFest 2018 this past Saturday. The Library was one of a number of organizations which participated in the event which was held at Foster Park and sponsored by Union County First Steps. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_3299.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Carnegie Library Director Rieta Drinkwine (right, foreground) and Assistant Director Taylor Atkinson (right, background) assist those signing up at the Library’s table at Union County KidsFest 2018 this past Saturday. The Library was one of a number of organizations which participated in the event which was held at Foster Park and sponsored by Union County First Steps.

300 attend Saturday’s ‘KidsFest’

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.