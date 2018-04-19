‘Mansion by Moonlight’ May 26

Image courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will host “Mansion by Moonlight” on on Saturday, May 26, 2018 from 7-9 p.m. Participants will tour the William H. Gist mansion and plantation grounds by lantern and candlelight. Space is limited to 16 and reservations are required by Monday, May 21. The price of the tour is $10 per person. Image courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will host “Mansion by Moonlight” on on Saturday, May 26, 2018 from 7-9 p.m. Participants will tour the William H. Gist mansion and plantation grounds by lantern and candlelight. Space is limited to 16 and reservations are required by Monday, May 21. The price of the tour is $10 per person.

UNION — Visit us for one of Rose Hill Plantation’s most popular programs on Saturday, May 26, 2018 from 7-9 p.m. Participate in a rare opportunity to tour the William H. Gist mansion and plantation grounds in the twilight hours. Learn how to dance the Virginia Reel and join the fun as we explore evening activities on a mid-1800s Upstate plantation.

In an era before electricity, television and computers, what went on in the evening? Imagine what life might have been like after the sun went down. Where did people go? What did they do? Tour by lantern and candlelight as we discuss and participate in some of the evening activities for both the plantation owner’s family and the enslaved people who lived at Rose Hill Plantation.

Please note, lighting will be limited and the ground is slightly uneven. Good walking shoes and comfortable clothing are recommended. The event will go on rain or shine.

Space is limited to 16 and reservations are required by Monday, May 21. Prices: $10 per person.

Phone: 864-427-5966, E-mail: rosehill@scprt.com

About Rose Hill

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site is the antebellum home of South Carolina’s “secession governor,” William H. Gist. Visitors to the 44-acre park can learn about the lifestyle of a wealthy Upstate plantation family, Gist’s contributions to politics, and the importance of cotton in the South. Visitors also get an inside look at the role of enslaved African-Americans and tenant farmers in South Carolina’s history.

Normal Hours Of Operation

Park grounds are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. year round. The mansion home is only accessible by guided tour. Groups of 15 or more must call to schedule a special tour. Group tours are usually conducted in the morning. Tours for the general public are offered: (summer schedule) April-October, daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.; (winter schedule) November-March, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The grounds at Rose Hill Plantation may be rented for weddings and other events. We are located at 2677 Sardis Road, 8 miles south of Union, SC.

State Park Service

The South Carolina State Park Service is a program of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, a state agency that serves as the leading marketing organization for South Carolina tourism. SCPRT also operates 47 state parks and administers federal and state grants for recreation development.

Explore Rose Hill Plantation at night