‘Friends on Main’ bookstore now open

UNION — The “Friends on Main … Books & More” bookstore is now open and the Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library is inviting the public to join them for tea at Grace United Methodist Church later this month.

Friends President Rebecca Rochester announced Monday that Friends on Main … Books & More is now officially open at its new location in the L.W. Long Resource Center (the historic Community Hospital Building) at 213 West Main Street, Union.

Originally located in the old Greene’s Salvage Groceries Store building at 126 East Main Street, Union, Friends on Main … Books & More closed at the end of June 2017 to allow the Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library which operates the bookstore to do a complete inventory of the books and other media it has in stock. At the beginning of December 2017, the bookstore celebrated its Grand Opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception at its new location. During the ceremony it was announced that the bookstore would be resuming operations in January and was seeking volunteers to help staff it.

The bookstore did not resume operations in January, however, which Rochester said was due to additional renovations being needed to bring the facility into compliance with local building codes. She said that those renovations have been completed and the bookstore is now open, operating Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Volunteers are still needed at the bookstore and the Friends are still accepting donations of books and bookshelves. Persons interested in volunteering at Friends on Main … Books & More bookstore and/or donating books and/or bookshelves are asked to call Rebecca Rochester at 864-466-6981.

Spring Tea For The Carnegie

The opening of their bookstore is just one of the activities being held by the Friends who, on Saturday, April 28, will be hosting their “Third Annual Spring Tea For the Carnegie” at Grace United Methodist Church from 1-3 p.m.

The event will include “Table Viewing” and “Silent Auction” from 11:50 a.m.-12:50 p.m. The tea itself will be held from 1-3 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and reservations are required By April 25. Ticket request forms are at Something Special, WBCU studio, and Friends on Main bookstore at 213 W. Main Street. To order tickets by phone or for information call/text Rebecca Rochester at 864-466-6981.

Reservations are required and must include payment in the form of cash or a check payable to Friends of the Library. Seating assignments are made in the order in which reservations are received. Tickets will be picked up at the tea.

Requests for tickets to sit together need to be mailed in the same envelope.

Sponsorships — Elite Patron, Best Friend, Special Friend — are also available and provide those who opt to become a sponsor with the following:

• Elite Patron Sponsor — $200

Preferential seating near the Master of Ceremonies, special recognition in program and from podium, named in all media releases, an engraved 4”X4” brick for the Carnegie “Walkway of Honor,” FOL annual membership, and four tea tickets.

• Best Friend Sponsor — $150

Preferential seating near the Master of Ceremonies, special recognition in program, named in all media releases, an engraved 4”X4” brick for the Carnegie “Walkway of Honor,” FOL annual membership, and three tea tickets.

• Special Friend Sponsor — $100

Special recognition in program, named in all media releases, an engraved 4”X4” brick for the Carnegie “Walkway of Honor” FOL annual membership, and one tea ticket.

Those who would like to be a sponsor, but will be unable to personally attend the tea, may donate their tickets.

Persons interested in participating in the tea are asked to please fill in the number of tickets they want in the form or check the box for their level of sponsorship and complete the brick form. They should then return the form and their payment to Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library, P.O. Box 1153, Union, SC 29379.

Persons who would like to may donate an item for the Silent Auction or contribute a door prize to the FOL. These must be delivered to Grace United Methodist Church by 9:30 a.m. April 28 or, for pick up, call Rebecca Rochester by April 25 at 864-466-6981.

About The Friends

The Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library is an open-membership entity created to support the needs of our local library and encourage literacy in our county. If you have not joined the Friends, please do so. Dues are tax deductible. Membership forms are available at the Union County Carnegie Library and at Friends on Main … Books & More at 213 West Main Street, Union.

‘Third Annual Spring Tea For the Carnegie’ April 28

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

