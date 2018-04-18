Book asks ‘What Would Dolley Do?’

Image courtesy of James Young “What Would Dolley Do?” is a children’s book about First Lady Dolley Madison, the wife of President James Madison. Written by Union native Julie Malloy Copeland, it tells the story Dolley Madision and what the author calls her “legacy of leadership, impact, and influence.” Copeland will release the book during a press conference on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Greensboro History Museum in Greensboro, NC. Image courtesy of James Young “What Would Dolley Do?” is a children’s book about First Lady Dolley Madison, the wife of President James Madison. Written by Union native Julie Malloy Copeland, it tells the story Dolley Madision and what the author calls her “legacy of leadership, impact, and influence.” Copeland will release the book during a press conference on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Greensboro History Museum in Greensboro, NC. Photo courtesy of Julie Malloy Copeland Julie Malloy Copeland, a Union native and graduate of Union High School, is a businesswoman and author who lives in Greensboro, NC. On Thursday, Copeland will release “What Would Dolley Do?”, a children’s book she wrote about First Lady Dolley Madison, the wife of President James Madison. The book will be released during an 11 a.m. press conference at the Greensboro History Museum. Photo courtesy of Julie Malloy Copeland Julie Malloy Copeland, a Union native and graduate of Union High School, is a businesswoman and author who lives in Greensboro, NC. On Thursday, Copeland will release “What Would Dolley Do?”, a children’s book she wrote about First Lady Dolley Madison, the wife of President James Madison. The book will be released during an 11 a.m. press conference at the Greensboro History Museum.

GREENSBORO, NC — A Union native who is now a businesswoman and author living in Greensboro, NC, will release a children’s book about First Lady Dolley Madison this Thursday at the Greensboro History Museum.

Julie Malloy Copeland is a Union native who graduated from Union High School in 1994 and was Class Salutatorian. She is the daughter of David Malloy and the late Jane Malloy. She now lives in Greensboro, NC, with her husband, Brooks. Her father lives in Greensboro as well.

Copeland is the President of the Greensboro History Museum, Inc. Board, and, on Thursday, during an 11 a.m. press conference at the Greensboro History Museum, she will officially release her new children’s book, “What Would Dolley Do?”

A press release announcing the event wishes “Happy 250th Birthday Dolley Madison!” It describes Madison as “one of the area’s most prominent and celebrated historical women because she was a Guilford County native and the only First Lady to be born in North Carolina.”

The press release further states that while the museum “has several celebrations in store,” one of the most exciting ways the it will honor Madison is by publishing Copeland’s book which it states is illustrated by fellow Greensboro resident James Young.”

In the press release, Copeland states that “we’re filled with excitement about the year-long celebration of First Lady Dolley Madison’s birthday at the Museum. Dolley Madison is a historic figure with a lasting legacy. Given this revered First Lady’s contributions, I wanted to honor her lifetime of influence and impact by writing this children’s book.”

The Greensboro History Museum is home to the “Dolley Madison Collection,” which Museum Director Carol Hart described as “one of the most significant collections” of Madison’s belongings known to exist in the United States. The press release states that “beginning next month, rarely seen objects from the Dolley Madison Collection will be on display, including Dolley’s infamous red velvet dress.”

In addition to its official release on Thursday, Copeland’s book will be “read aloud by North Carolina First Lady Kristin Cooper, at the sold out Dolley & Me Tea on May 5th, an inaugural fundraising event hosted by the Greensboro History Museum’s Board of Trustees in celebration of Dolley’s Birthday and in support of the museum’s mission.”

While she no longer lives in Union County, Copeland said she wanted to let the community know about her new book because she is proud of her background and its great history.

“I’m proud of my Union roots,” Copeland said Tuesday. “Union is steeped in such rich history that I wanted to share the news of this book with the community.”

Julie Malloy Copeland

Copeland is the Vice President of Talent Management & Development at HRD Strategies, Inc., an organizational development and leadership firm located in Greensboro, North Carolina. Named an “Impact Leader” in her field by Business Leader Magazine®, Julie’s professional experience canvasses the public and private sectors to include aviation, manufacturing, service, and government. Accredited as a Senior Professional in Human Resources, Julie provides strategic expertise to organizations seeking optimized performance, talent excellence, and financial synergy.

In addition, Copeland also serves as a Director with the National League of Junior Cotillions™ (NLJC), founding the Northern Guilford Chapter in 2007, offering etiquette and dance instruction to both children and adults. A Bonner Scholar, Julie is a Graduate of Wofford College. She is a Past President of the Junior League of Greensboro, has served on a National Advisory Council for the Association of Junior Leagues International, has volunteered with Junior Achievement for over a decade, is a member of the NLJC Advisory Council, is a Graduate of Leadership Greensboro, has served on the Board of Directors of the Human Resources Management Association of Greensboro (HRMAG), Chairs the GTCC Advisory Board on HR & Business, is President & Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Greensboro History Museum, and is a Board Member of the Greensboro Public Library.

Most recently, Julie received the North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Award, was designated a “Woman To Watch” by The Junior League of Greensboro, was named to the “Top 40 Leaders Under 40” Listing by the Triad Business Journal, & in 2018, has authored and published a children’s book about First Lady Dolley Madison’s impact and influence as a leader.

