A continuing positive influence

UNION COUNTY — A desire to continue to have a positive influence on its students and faculty lead an educator who has spent his entire career with the Union County School District to seek to be the school’s next Assistant Principal.

In a special meeting Monday evening, the Union County Board of School Trustees voted 8-0 — Trustee BJ McMorris was absent — to appoint Ken Ellis UCHS Assistant Principal for the 2018-2019 school year.

Ellis, who currently serves as Curriculum Coach at UCHS, has been an educator for the past six years. He thanked the board for appointing him Assistant Principal at UCHS where he has spent his entire career as an educator, serving as a teacher, coach, and club sponsor.

“I started teaching Social Studies and coaching boys soccer,” Ellis said Friday. “I then built the AP World and AP Human classes in the Social Studies Department. I pretty much taught anything from World History to US History. In that time I’ve also been one of the sponsors of the Interact Club.”

A resident of Boiling Springs, Ellis holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from USC Upstate. Following his graduation, Ellis went to law school at Campbell University in North Carolina but didn’t like it and left after one semester. Ellis then went back to USC Upstate and began his journey to becoming an educator.

“I became a supplemental instructor for some classes,” Ellis said. “I pretty much taught the classes for the professor.”

“During that time I began seeking my Secondary Ed certification for Social Studies,” he said. “Then I received my Masters in Educational Leadership from Arkansas State University.”

That, however, is not the end of Ellis’ formal education, something he said he plans to continue to pursue even as he serves as Assistant Principal.

“Within the next year my plan is to pursue my Ph.D in Educational Leadership,” Ellis said.

His six years at UCHS and his experiences as a teacher, coach, and, now Curriculum Coach, and nearly lifelong interest in being a leader are what Ellis said inspired him to apply for Assistant Principal and go through the interview process that ultimately lead to his appointment to the position.

“I’ve always kind of wanted to do something in leadership, even in high school,” Ellis said. “Since I’ve grown as a teacher and a coach I seem to have picked up different leadership opportunities along the way. In my current role I have enjoyed developing stronger relationships with the students and faculty at UCHS. Being assistant principal will allow me to continue to be a positive influence on everyone in the building.”

Ellis appointed UCHS Assistant Principal

