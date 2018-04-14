Glenn promoted to Sgt. 1st Class

Sgt. 1st Class Laquentin Glenn Sgt. 1st Class Laquentin Glenn

OAHU, HAWAII — Staff Sgt. Laquentin Desautel Glenn, son of Larry and Deb Glenn, was promoted to E-7, Sergeant First Class, on April 1, 2018 at Fort Shiver, Hawaii.

Sgt. 1st Class Glenn is a native of Union County and a graduate of Jonesville High School Class of 2001. Glenn joined the US Army in September 2004. He has had three tours of duty since joining the US Army: two in Iraq and one in Afghanistan.

Glenn resides in Oahu, Hawaii with his wife, Leila, and their two children, Destinee and Wyatt.

Sgt. 1st Class Glenn is the grandson of the late J.C. Glenn and Mrs. Alma Glenn, and the late Gaines Wesley Eison, Sr., and Mrs. Mary G. Eison. He has one brother, LaChristian Glenn, and his wife, Loria. He is the godson of Mrs. Patsy Mayfield.

Glenn is a member of New Emanuel Baptist Church in Jonesville.

A pinning ceremony will be held in Sgt. 1st Class Glenn’s honor on Sunday, April 15, 2018 at Fort Shiver, Hawaii.

