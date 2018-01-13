Fixing and securing the playground

It’s 3:30 a.m. and the computer seems to be on for awhile, and fortunately I just woke up from a three hour sleep, so maybe I can drop all of you a line or two. I’ve heard that I’m not the only one having trouble with Truvista internet going out in the evening, so maybe what Gina said is true. She said it was due to the cold weather. This weekend it’s supposed to be in the 20’s again.

Not Homesick

My uncle called me from California, where he visits his kids every winter. He lives in Michigan. He’d been golfing in the desert with his son this week. He told me that my other uncle called him telling him that they had six inches more of snow at home. I told him that with our 6 to 11 degrees that we had made me not miss Michigan.

Football

Received a phone call from John telling me that USC beat Michigan in football. I don’t follow sports but it’s always on in my house because Gina is a big sports fan. Gina went to USC and is from Michigan, so I can’t tell you which one she pulls for. But I do know she watches all Notre Dame games even when they lose.

Engaged

Mitzi Ociltree and Tank (Darrell ) Johnson got engaged over the holidays and are planning a March wedding. They are over the moon and back in happiness.

Cold Weather

I guess I’ll be running extra electricity and dripping water this weekend again, if I don’t want broken frozen pipes at the shop again. I am like everybody else, hating to see the light bill and water bill. But we all have to face it, this is what happens when you have a freezing cold winter.

Can’t wait for summer. That’s what I moved here for. Well, one of the reasons.

Did you see that we had ice in the race and canal this last week. Of course not safe enough to walk on, but it was pretty. Then if you went to the dam, that wasn’t a pretty sight where someone decided to dump their trash all over the parking lot.

Cafe Reopening

The Lockhart Cafe will reopen in the next couple of weeks. Bernice called and told me they were remodeling the inside and she is thinking of making it a buffet. She said that she and Barry are officially divorced now. So I told her everyone has been asking about the Cafe, so if she keeps me posted, I’ll pass the news on to you.

Playground

As soon as the weather breaks, I’m going to see about getting the playground fixed up again, then I will put cameras out and see who wants to tear it up and the law will be called. I can’t see why you don’t want a nice place for the youngsters to play and families to get together and have picnics and birthday parties.

We had nice picnic tables that were damaged, so we got concrete tables that were smashed. Now you’ve tipped over the tables that are there. When does it end. The baby swings get tore up and Noah’s Ark’s ladder gets tore off. The train that Hugh and June Gregory built gets demolished. And fire gets set in both. Shame.

I’m also looking into volunteers to sit at the park in shifts of an hour at a time, when this all get fixed. If anyone else has a better idea please let me or the Town Hall know.

Well, I heard Gina yawn so she must want to go to bed and I’m in her way, so I’ll close and say good night. Maybe I’ll be able to pass more news to you next week. Call with anything at 1-864-545-6652.

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s News Around Lockhart column, Connie Porter talks about getting the community playground repaired and taking steps to stop vandals from continuing to wreck it. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Town-of-Lockhart-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s News Around Lockhart column, Connie Porter talks about getting the community playground repaired and taking steps to stop vandals from continuing to wreck it.

News Around Lockhart