You are in charge of you in 2018

In 2017 I attended a conference that I go to each year. I typically try to take three or four things away that sticks with me from three days of attending sessions and meeting new people. One of the quotes from the conference seemed to resonate with me for some reason. It made a lot of sense to me, and I would like to encourage you the way it encouraged me. It simply said, “You Are IN Charge of You.” Therefore, I encourage you to Be In Charge of You in this New Year!

There are a few things that come to mind when I think about this statement.

You are in fact in charge of you. First of all, you are in charge of making sure your soul is in alignment with God’s design for you. Do you love God more than anyone else and are you loving you and other people? God’s Kingdom is first. When you have alignment here, your authority is present and available for use. Use it to deal with the struggles you will face in 2018.

When your soul is in alignment with God, then your Spirit should create an anointing that has influence. But your body helps to keep you at your best. Exercise it and watch what you put in it very carefully.

We are in a job market that we have not seen in years. The demand for talent and experience in the work place is at an all time high. Aspire to be the best you can be where ever you work. Make it a point to not just work some place but love where you work and what you do. There is no need to dread your livelihood. Do everything you can to love the people you work with and around.

Lastly, surround yourself with people who will love you unconditionally. This means they love you enough to tell you when you are off key, but they also love you enough to be happy for your successes and will encourage you to reach your potential. More next time, in the mean time, be in charge of you!!

By Rev. Elijah Ray Contributing Columnist

The Rev. Elijah Ray is pastor of Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church.

