Frozen pipes and cold weather

I don’t know if it’s this cold weather, but the internet has not worked in a couple of weeks. It’s on right now, but for how long I don’t know. So I jumped on it, and it’s only around 7.

Frozen Pipes

Stupid me, I didn’t leave my water running at the shop New Years Day (night). So I was out of business Tuesday, while someone worked on my pipes in the bathroom. Then when we turned the water on I had more breaks, so they worked on those Wednesday. So I’m back in business, with water dripping all night and a light burning on my pipes.

Oh the power company will love me at the end of this month.

Should I up my prices to pay all of this? I don’t think my customers would appreciate it.

Oh well, Happy New Year.

Contrasts In Coldness

This is the coldest I can remember here in the Carolinas. Now up in Michigan we were used to this plus colder. But we didn’t know any better, I thought everybody lived like we did. Until I came one winter for a visit, and wore my shorts and wondered why everyone here had on coats. Now I’m sure they looked at me and said I was crazy.

We wore layers, but if you do it here by afternoon you’d burn up with insulated underware, outer wear, hats, oh the list goes on, even snow boots. Here we throw on a coat, and maybe a scarf around our necks.

Christmas Dining

Hope everyone had a great Christmas. We did, once we could get Chuck off Facebook, and come to the dinner table. We had roast, potatoes and veggies. I love it cause I didn’t have to spend all morning cooking. You all know that’s not my thing.

Christmas Shopping

Let’s talk about Christmas shopping, (Chuck’s). So he called the Thursday before Christmas and asked me to go to Walmart. So after working all day, tired, hungry, and sore feet, I went, walked all over, and he bought batteries. I said that’s all you came for. He was a little peeved at me, cause he thought I could have found something I wanted for Christmas.

So Friday I called and told him let’s go back. I told Gina that I was going to find anything just to make him happy. Really all they really had was ugly winter sweaters and flannel shirts. And other women agreed with me. But anyway, Chuck found friends to talk to while I filled the buggy up with anything to try on. Then I let him decide what he wanted to buy me. So then I got to wrap and unwrap. so typical.

Buffet

I heard that Bernice told that the Cafe is being remodeled and will be buffet when they reopen. Everyone’s been asking me, but I hadn’t heard until I went to the post office yesterday.

Well, the computer is starting to act up so I will close to give you a little of my holiday life. Please call me if you want at 1-864-545-6652. Good night.

