A resolution for spiritual growth

Well, here we are in our first weekend of 2018, and before we get too bogged down in the same old routine, let me encourage you to make time for your spiritual fitness. We often make resolutions to lose weight, get in shape, save money, and spend more time with family, but do we put forth an effort for our spiritual health? As Christians, we should be concerned about our spiritual growth and development.

The first step toward spiritual wellbeing is reading the Word of God. Set a daily goal for reading the Bible. Devotionals are a great tool and often provide inspiration, but they should not replace reading the Bible. Every person needs their own private time in God’s Word to get to know Him better, as well as hear Him speak to you! Many of the tools out there today are designed to take less of your time by giving you a summarized description of a verse with an application statement. God wants you to have a more personal relationship with Him and get to know the people in the Bible. Who were they? Where did they live? What did they go through? How did they respond to difficult times? Who do you identify with? These are all things that you can know on a higher level by spending time in the Bible personally, instead of always getting it by a secondary source.

Spending time in the Word is spending time with Jesus. John 1:1 says, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” Then in verse 14 we’re told “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, and we beheld his glory, the glory of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth.” Jesus is the Word, and when we spend time in our bible, we are spending time with Jesus!

Getting deeper into God’s Word will get us into a deeper prayer life as well. After all, it tells us how Jesus taught the disciples how to pray. We also see that Jesus was able to resist the temptations of the devil by knowing the Word of God. Not only did he quote it when faced by the enemy, but He knew how to respond when Satan tried to use scripture for an evil purpose against him. We need to know the word of God for the same reasons today!

Let me encourage you to make another resolution… know God’s Word better in 2018 than you did in 2017! I know we’re all sick of hearing about resolutions, especially because we don’t think most of us will keep them anyway, but remember, we don’t have to do this one on our own. The Holy Spirit will be there to comfort, guide, and encourage you every step of the way!

I pray, “Lord, help me as I seek you through the Word in this new year. Help me understand what I read so that I may better serve You and become a better witness. Let me encourage others to draw closer to You, and let my life be a light to show them how. Thank You for bringing me to this new year, and may I serve you more faithfully in 2018, in Jesus’ name I pray, amen.”

