SLED investigating Sheriff’s Office

UNION COUNTY — The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is conducting an investigation of the Union County Sheriff’s Office at the request of Sheriff David Taylor.

Taylor announced the investigation with the following statement released this morning.

“My office recently discovered some accounting irregularities within the Sheriff Office,” Taylor said. “After a preliminary review of these irregularities, I made the decision to contact SLED and requested them to conduct an independent investigation of the items in question. My office is fully cooperating with SLED in this ongoing investigation. There will be no further comment until SLED is completed the investigation.”

When contacted by The Union Times about the matter, Taylor reiterated that he will have no further comment on the investigation until it is complete and SLED releases its findings.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

