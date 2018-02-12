Guilty pleas heard this week

UNION COUNTY — The following persons pleaded guilty this week before Judge R. Keith Kelly of Spartanburg in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse.

— Edward Wayne Clark, Sr., 50, 1053 Old Buncombe Road, Union, to illegal possession of a prescription drug, one year and to pay $502.77 in fines and court costs.

— Amy Michelle Martin, 34, 1348 Peach Orchard Road, Union, to possession of a Schedule II narcotic controlled substance, 12 months, time served and 12 months probation with credit for eight days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Phillip O. Brandon, 30, 113 Brockman Heights, Union, to driving under the influence first offense (less than .10), 30 days and to pay $1,124.76 in fines and court costs.

— Britni Shardae Wade, 29, 613 Geranium Lane, Lyman, to first offense failure to stop for a blue light, two years suspended upon 90 days to be served on consecutive weekends and 12 months probation and to pay $540.75 in fines and court costs.

— Benjamin Starlin McClurkin Jr., 47, 237 Blue Ridge Road, Union, to failure to stop for a blue light first offense, two years with credit for 116 days already served and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs; to possession of methamphetamine, two years with credit for 116 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Reginald Shamar Moorman, 25, 114 Horseshoe Circle, Union, to domestic violence third-degree, 90 days and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to first offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana, 18 months suspended upon six months and 12 months probation and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Donnie Wayne Sumner, 44, 129 Buffalo Street, Buffalo, to possession of methamphetamine, three years suspended upon 90 days and 18 months probation with credit for 33 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs; to possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (Oxymorphone), two years suspended upon 90 days with credit for 33 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to domestic violence second-degree, three years suspended upon 90 days with credit for 33 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

—Travis Keith Jackson, 32, 345 Blanchard Road, Spartanburg, to shoplifting (enhanced), two years with credit for 58 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to shoplifting (enhanced), two years with credit for 58 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; sentences to run concurrently.

— Steven Tarleton, 46, 3098 Irene Bridge Highway, Hickory Grove, to grand larceny $10,000 or more, seven years suspended upon five years probation and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Adrian Britt Garner, 27, 107 Lancaster Drive, Union, to unlawful carrying of a firearm, on year suspended upon 90 days to be served on weekends with credit for 18 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to first offense possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, 90 days to be served on weekends with credit for 18 days already served and to pay $281.75 in fines and court costs; to first offense possession of methamphetamine, 18 months suspended upon 90 days to be served on weekends with credit for 18 days already served and 12 months probation and to pay $746.25 in fines and court costs; to second offense possession of marijuana, one year suspended upon 90 days to be served on weekends with credit for 18 days already served and to pay $231.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Christopher Scott Martin, 45, 402 N. 2nd Street, Lockhart, to possession of a Schedule II controlled substance second offense, one year suspended upon 12 months probation and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— William L. Martin, 36, 1059 Kelly Road, Union, to financial transaction card theft, five years with credit for 69 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to financial transaction card fraud third or subsequent offense, five years with credit for 69 days already served and to pay $129.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Preston James McCutcheon, 43, 141 Wildwood Lane, Union, to possession of cocaine, one year suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for 31 days already served and to pay $746.75 in fines and court costs.

— Katelynn Grace Connelly, 23, 734 Foster Mill Road, Spartanburg, to resisting arrest, one year suspended upon time served and with credit for 38 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Richie Lynn Gault, 53, 193 Temple Drive, Ellenboro, NC, to shoplifting (enhanced), three years suspended upon 12 months probation and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Charles Wesley McLain, 39, 302 Toluca Street, Union, tried by jury on the charge of distribution of a Schedule III controlled substance and found not guilty; tried by jury on the charge of distribution of a controlled substance within proximity of a school, public park, or public playground and found not guilty.

