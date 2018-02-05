House destroyed by fire Saturday

JONESVILLE — Despite battling it for nearly six hours firefighters from six fire departments were unable to prevent a fire from destroying a house in the Town of Jonesville early Saturday morning.

At 3:15 a.m. Saturday, the Jonesville, Bonham, and Kelly-Kelton fire departments were dispatched to a house fire at 139 Lybrand Street, Jonesville. Because of the size of the fire and a lack of manpower, Jonesville Fire Chief D.J. Long said Saturday that the Buffalo, Monach, and Soutside fire departments were also dispatched to the scene to help battle the blaze. Long said the departments would remain on the scene for almost six hours battling and extinguishing the blaze and making sure it didn’t reignite.

Despite the best efforts of firefighters, however, Long said the building was a total loss.

Long said Monday that he had spoken with the residents about the cause of the fire. He said they told him they were heating with a wood heater and the fire had started in the wall behind it.

Long added that neither the residents of the house nor any of the responding firefighters were injured.

Red Cross

The victims of Saturday’s fire are getting some assistance from the American Red Cross.

In a statement released Saturday, the American Red Cross announced that its disaster-trained volunteers are assisting the two adults who lost their home to the fire by providing them with financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Safety Tips

The press release states that “in the middle of winter, nothing feels better than a warm place to rest your feet. Unfortunately many supplemental heating appliances can be dangerous if not used correctly. Space heaters must be kept at least three feet away from anything that may burn and placed on a hard level, non-flammable surface. Remember kids and pets can easily get burned if they get too close. Make sure that the power cord is in good repair, that it is plugged directly into a wall outlet, and do not use an extension cord. Using a stove top or an oven is not an acceptable alternative heat source, it can easily turn tragic. If you used wood, coal, or gas in your home a carbon monoxide alarm is a mandatory safety device.”

Charles Warner | The Union Times This house at 139 Lybrand Street in the Town of Jonesville was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning. Jonesville Fire Chief D.J. Long said that the residents of the house told him the fire began in the wall behind a wood heater they were heating with. The American Red Cross is assisting the two adults who lost their home to the fire. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_2793.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times This house at 139 Lybrand Street in the Town of Jonesville was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning. Jonesville Fire Chief D.J. Long said that the residents of the house told him the fire began in the wall behind a wood heater they were heating with. The American Red Cross is assisting the two adults who lost their home to the fire.

Six fire departments battle blaze

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

