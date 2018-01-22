Guilty pleas heard in General Sessions Court

UNION COUNTY — The following persons pleaded guilty or no contest on Friday, Jan. 12 before Judge Daniel D. Hall of York in General Sessons Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse.

— Anthony Theodore Acanfora, 26, 7010 Rose Court, Fort Mill, to Reckless Driving, time served and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs; Resisting Arrest, 90 days suspended upon six months probation with credit for one day already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Cynthia Ann Miller, 41, 206 Sulphur Springs Road, Pauline, to Theft of a Controlled Substance (1st Offense), time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession of a Controlled Substance, time servwed and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Shoplifting Third or Subsequent Offense, 36 months and to pay $128.75, sentences to run concurrently.

— James Edward Millwood Jr., 43, 220 Buffalo Street, Buffalo, to Third Offense Possession of Methamphetamine, seven years with credit for 180 days already served and to pay $283.25; to 2nd Offense Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, seven years with credit for 180 days already served and to pay $283.25; to 3rd Offense Possession of Methamphetamine, seven years with credit for 180 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Tallie DeWayne Avinger, 46, 2581 Whitmire Highway, Kinards, to Failure To Stop for a Blue Light, three years and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 2nd Offense Possession of Methamphetamine, three years and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Failure To Stop for a Blue Light, three years and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs; to Attempted to Possess 9 grams of Ephedrine in 30 Days, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Attempted to Possess 9 grams of Ephedrine in 30 Days, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

—Christina Wright Glattli, 34, 104 Hidden Hill Road, Union, to 1st Offense Distribution of Methamphetamine, three years suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 17 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Financial Transaction Card Fraud less than $500, 12 months suspended upon 18 months with credit for 17 days already served and pay $643.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

—Terrance Laval Hall, 43, 113 South Enterprise Street, Union, to 1st Offense Possession of Cocaine, 18 months with credit for two days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession of Marijuana, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Resisting Arrest, 18 months with credit for one day already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— William David Prince, 42, 560 Jemison Road, Easley, to Assault and Battery 2nd Degree, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.