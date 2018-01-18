Missing woman found alive

UNION COUNTY — A little less than 12 hours after she was reported missing a Union woman has been found.

In a statement released shortly after 1 p.m. this afternoon, the Union County Sheriff’s Office announced that Tyeshia Foster had been found in a wooded area along US 176 in the Jonesville area by Sheriff’s deputies and SLED agents. The press release stated that Foster was alive but no further information about her condition was available at that time.

According to an announcement released by the Sheriff’s Office shortly before 9 a.m. this morning, Foster, 32, had been last seen around 2 a.m. this morning in the Rogerstown Road area near Jonesville. The press release asked that anyone with information about Foster’s whereabouts contact either the Sheriff’s Office or 911.

In an update about the search for Foster released just after 11:30 a.m. this morning, the Sheriff Office stated that deputies had responded to a domestic call on Rogerstown Road around 2 a.m. The press release stated that in the ensuing search, deputies had tracked Foster from Rogerstown Road across Furman Fendley Highway (US 176) to the area around New Hope Church Road near Jonesville. It stated that at the time foul play was not suspected and that the main concern was for Foster’s condition because of the cold weather and tracking through creeks and rough terrain.

