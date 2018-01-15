Escaped prisoner recaptured

UNION COUNTY — After two days on a the run an escaped prisoner was recaptured late Sunday night by Union County Sheriff’s deputies and SLED agents.

Brent Tyler Austin, 41, of Jonesville, is a prisoner of the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Austin was at the Union County Courthouse on Friday for a hearing when, shortly after noon, he escaped, reportedly by jumping out a bathroom window to the parking lot below. He then stole a vehicle described by the Sheriff’s Office as a 2000 Dodge Dakota Extended Cab Pickup Truck, SC Tag # GWT 404 with the word “Intimidator” in red letters written across the front windshield.

The vehicle Austin fled in was located later that afternoon at a residence at the corner of Jonesville-Lockhart Highway right below Pineland Road. Following the discovery of the vehicle the Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 Team was deployed to the scene and began actively tracking in the area.

Despite this, Austin remained at large Friday and Saturday and by Sunday the Sheriff’s Office had announced that a reward of as much as $3,000 could be offered for information leading to his recapture.

Austin continued to elude law enforcement until Sunday night when, according to a statement released by the Sheriff’s Office he was taken into custody at 10:55 p.m. in Union County by Sheriff’s deputies and SLED agents.

The press release provided no more information about Austin’s capture but did state that Sheriff David Taylor will be releasing further details at a later time.

