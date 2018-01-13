UCSO Employees of the Year honored

UNION COUNTY — Some very special people were honored this week by the Union County Sheriff’s Office during its 2017 Employees of the Year celebration.

Each year the Union County Sheriff’s Office recognizes its Investigator of the Year, Patrol Deputy of the Year, Jail Officer of the Year, and 911 Dispatcher of the Year during a celebration held at the Union County Fairgrounds. This year’s celebration was held Wednesday morning with the honorees and their fellow members of the Sheriff’s Office enjoying breakfast together and a nice break from their always demanding and sometimes downright grim duties.

During Wednesday’s event Sheriff David Taylor recognized the following personnel who, in their respective divisions of the Sheriff’s Office, excelled in the performance of their duties during 2017:

• Investigator of the Year — Perry Haney

• Patrol Deputy of the Year — Jameson Taylor

• Jail Officer of the Year — Cameron Coone

• 911 Dispatcher of the Year — Rick Mallett

In addition to the employees of the year, Taylor also recognized two members of his office upon their retirement: Haney, who had served as Chief Deputy, and Reserve Deputy James Bogan Fowler.

This year’s Employees of the Year celebration also included a new award: SRT Member of the Year.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) are deputies who have undergone and continue to undergo specialized training in order to protect the community in extreme situations. They are trained to handle such things as high risk arrest warrants; high risk search warrant executions; sniper situations; K-9 deployments; civil disturbances; barricaded subject situations; hostage situations, and any other situations which go beyond the scope of patrol deputies.

The SRT is under the command of Investigator Scott Coffer and during Wednesday’s celebration he presented the first SRT Member of The Year Award to fellow SRT member Jeff Wright.

Another feature of the event is the presentation of the End of the Year statistics by Taylor. In his review of 2017, Taylor compared the statistics for that year with those of 2016. Taylor said that in some areas the numbers were up in 2017 over 2016 while others were down.

Total Cases Assigned — 854 in 2017 compared to 956 in 2016

Cases Cleared — 773 in 2017 compared to 856 in 2016

Cases Remained Open — 81 in 2017 compared to 100 in 2016

Total Clearance Rate — 90.52 percent in 2017 compared to 89.54 percent in 2016

Civil Papers Served — 3,468 in 2017 compared to 3,672 in 2016

Arrest Warrants Served — 1,926 in 2017 compared to 1,920 in 2016

Total Cases Received — 3,148 in 2017 compared to 3,228 in 2016

Mental Transports — 104 in 2017 compared to 106 in 2016

False Alarm Calls — 429 in 2017 compared to 463 in 2016

Crime Stoppers

Total Number of Tips Received — 192 in 2017 compared to 165 in 2016

Number of Arrests Made — 40 in 2017 compared to 64 in 2016

Property Recovered (Value) — $500 in 2017 compared to $4,500 in 2016

Total Amount of Reward Checks Paid Out — $2,645 in 2017 compared to $3,125 in 2016

Narcotics

Currency Seized — $29,535 in 2017 compared to $84,308.46 in 2016

Vehicles Seized — 5 in 2017 compared to 7 in 2016

Firearms Seized — 15 in 2017 compared to 42 in 2016

Meth Labs Discovered — 4 in 2017 compared to 5 in 2016

Prescription Drug Pills Seized — 3,088 in 2017 compared to 654 in 2016

Marijuana Plants Seized — 20 in 2017 compared to 113 in 2016

Grams of Marijuana Seized — 4,462 in 2017 compared to 2,661 in 2016

Containers of Liquor Seized — 7 in 2017 compared to 206 in 2016

Grams of Crack Cocaine Seized — 95 in 2017 compared to 98 in 2016

Grams of Heroin Seized — 3 in 2017 compared to 26 in 2016

Grams of Cocaine Seized — 9 in 2017 compared to 20 in 2016

Grams of Methamphetamine Seized — 860 in 2017 compared to 4,203 in 2016

In 2017 the Sheriff’s Office also recovered 1 gram of Fentanyl, 36 grams of Imitation Methamphetamine, 1,079 Ecstasy pills, and $68,000 worth of stolen medication.

Total Drug Arrests — 412 persons arrested on 762 charges in 2017 compared to 311 persons arrested 671 charges in 2016.

Reserve Deputies

In 2017, Reserve Deputies worked a total of 1,601.35 hours compared to 1,312 hours in 2016. Of the hours worked in 2017, 253.0 of those hours were worked by Reserve Deputy Tim Ferrell.

Jail Division

Total Number of Prisoners Booked — 2,076 in 2017 compared to 2,077 in 2016

Average Daily Population of Prisoners — 65 in 2017 compared to 61 in 2016.

Number of Inmates Under House Arrest (Ankle Monitoring) w/3M — 21 in 2017 compared to 14 in 2016

Money Paid by Participants — $21,955 in 2017 compared to $16,148 in 2016

Amount Paid to 3M — $13,857 in 2017 compared to $9,537 in 2016

Profit made by Sheriff’s Office — $8,097.61 in 2017 compared to $6,611 in 2016

911 Dispatch

Total Calls for Service — 40,811 in 2017 compared to 39.599 in 2016

Emergency Management Division

Grants Received — Two grants totaling $61,019 in 2017 compared to $58,379 and a supplement grant of $6,250 in 2016.

With the grants received in 2017, a new gate was purchased for 911 and the Task Force; a new ice machine was purchased; new computers and radios were purchased for the back-up 911 center; and a Plum Case was purchased to be used for wireless capabilities.

In 2017, Emergency Management dealt with two train accidents and two tornadoes, and, in June, conducted an active shooter exercise with all agencies participating.

Upstate Gang Task Force

Taylor also spoke about the accomplishments of the Upstate Grant Task Force which he said seized 5 kilos of Cocaine, 5 kilos of Heroin, 5 lbs. of Marijuana, and 22 guns and obtained a total of federal indictments in 2017. He said one of the major cases in Union County handled by the Task Force had resulted in Cornelius Crawford, a 31-year-old Jonesville man, pleading guilty in federal court in December to possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Crawford could be sentenced to up 30 years in prison and fined up to $2 million.

SRT

In 2017, the Special Response Team was deployed 14 times.

K-9

In 2017, the Sheriff’s Office’s Bloodhounds were deployed 41 times with 21 resulting captures.

The Sheriff’s Office Drug Dogs were deployed 64 time resulting in the following:

19 Marijuana charges with 85.07 grams seized

8 Methamphetamine charges with 27.3 grams seized

1 Possession With Intent to Distribute Cocaine charge with 3.0 grams seized

1 Possession With Intent to Distribute Heroin charge with 3.0 grams seized

2 Controlled Substance charges with 4 dosages seized

3 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia charges

1 Driving Under Suspension charge

$4,361 in cash seized

