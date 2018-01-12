UCSO seeking escaped inmate

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding an inmate who escaped from the Union County Courthouse this afternoon.

In a statement released a short time ago, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced that Brent Tyson Austin, 41, escaped custody at the courthouse. He said that Austin is a prisoner of the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Taylor said it is believed Austin escaped custody shortly after noon today. He said it is believed Austin then stole a vehicle described as a 2000 Dodge Dakota Extended Cab Pickup Truck, SC Tag # GWT 404. The vehicle has “Intimidator” in red letters written across the front windshield.

If you see Austin please contact 911 immediately.

Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff's Office A truck similar to this is believed to be the vehicle used by an inmate who escaped from the Union County Courthouse this afternoon. Brent Tyler Austin, 41, is a prisoner of the South Carolina Department of Corrections. He escaped from custody at the courthouse and then stole what is believed to be a 2000 Dodge Dakota Extended Cab Pickup Truck, SC Tag # GWT 404 to flee the scene in. The vehicle has "Intimidator" in red letters written across the front windshield.

