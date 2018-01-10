Wofford facing life in prison

UNION COUNTY — A Jonesville man is facing the possibility of life in prison and millions of dollars in fines after being indicted on federal drug and weapon charges.

In a statement released this afternoon, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced that Jabrail Adrian Dewayne Wofford, 20, 106 Littlefield Road, Jonesville was indicted earlier in the day by a Federal Grand Jury. Taylor stated the indictments are from the District Court of the United States for the District of South Carolina, Spartanburg Division. He said Wofford is charged with the following three-count indictment:

Count 1: Having been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, knowingly did possess in and affecting commerce, firearms and ammunition, that is, a .45 caliber pistol, .9mm caliber pistol and ammunition, all of which had been shipped and transported in interstate commerce. This charge carries a possible imprisonment for not more than 10 years and/ or a fine of $250,000.

Count 2: Adrian Wofford, knowingly, intentionally and unlawfully did possess with intent to distribute less than 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance; this charge carries a minimum term of imprisonment of not less than 10 years and a maximum term of life imprisonment, no probation, no parole, a fine of $4 million and a term of supervised release of at least 8 years in addition to any term of imprisonment plus special assessment of $100.

Count 3: Adrian Wofford, knowingly did possess a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime as set forth in Count Two of the Indictment. Penalties for Count 3 are a minimum of 5 years to maximum of life imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, and a term of supervised release of at least 5 years in addition to any term of imprisonment.

Taylor stated that this indictment stems from a search warrant for Wofford’s home in Jonesville. He states that on July 6, 2017, Narcotics Officers of the Trident Task Force served a search warrant signed by Major John Sherfield. Upon forced entry, Taylor stated the officers located Wofford in the back bedroom.

While searching Wofford’s residence, Taylor stated officers located a large quantity of prescription medication along with 1,055 doses of ecstasy, 1,282 Alprazolam pills, 961 Hydrocodone pills, 58 Clonopin pills, digital scales, plastic bags, a small quantity of marijuana, and $2,020 in cash. In addition, Taylor stated Wofford had possession of $120 cash in his billfold.

Taylor stated that during their search of Wofford’s residence, officers found a .45 caliber Springfield pistol with ammunition and a .9mm Springfield pistol with magazines and ammunition.

When questioned by officers, Taylor stated Wofford admitted the drugs were his and his alone.

Arrest warrants were subsequently signed on Wofford for Trafficking Ecstasy, Trafficking a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Trafficking a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, and two counts of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime. At the time of his arrest, Taylor stated that Wofford was out of jail on bond from previous charges. He added that Wofford was already a convicted felon and is forbidden to possess a firearm or ammunition under federal law.

Wofford’s indictment in federal court is part of the strategy the Sheriff’s Office is pursuing to fight the drug trade in Union County

“These federal indictments will help get another drug dealer off the streets of Union County,” Taylor said.

Wofford

Indicted on federal drug, gun charges