Crime in Union County

UNION COUNTY — Domestic violence second and third degrees, drug possession, the unlawful carrying of a gun, traffic violations, grand larceny, and resisting arrest were among the arrests made by law enforcement in Union County at the end of 2017 and the beginning of 2018.

Unlawful Carry Of A Pistol

What began as an investigation into what appeared to be an effort to avoid a safety checkpoint ended with a Union man under arrest for unlawfully carrying a firearm.

Timothy Wayne Martin, 32, 103 Peay Avenue, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with open container, simple possession of marijuana, and unlawful carry of a pistol.

The incident report states that on Friday, Dec. 29, deputies were assisting the SC Highway Patrol with a safety checkpoint at the intersection of Sardis Road and Lovers Lane when they noticed a white car make a left turn onto Bird Street in what it describes as an attempt to avoid the checkpoint. The report states a deputy got in his patrol vehicle and turned on to Bird Street and saw the white car turning around in the first driveway it came to. It states the deputy activity his blue lights and made a traffic stop on the vehicle which is described as a Ford Escort.

As the deputy approached the vehicle and as the driver let the window down, the report states the deputy smelled an odor of what appeared to be marijuana. The deputy then spoke with the driver, who the report states was a 16-year-old male. The report states there were three other people in the vehicle.

After asking another deputy to assist him in a search of the vehicle, the report states the 16-year-old said he had missed a turn and was turning around. The report states the deputy then asked the 16-year-old if there was anything illegal in the vehicle and was told no. The deputy then asked the 16-year-old who had marijuana in their possession and the report states the teen said no one did. The deputy then asked the teen to step out of the car and when he did he patted him down, but nothing was found.

The deputy then went to the passenger side of the car and the report said noticed an open can of Natty Rush beer on the ground at the front door. The deputy then asked the passenger in the front seat, described by the report as a 16-year-old female, to step out of the car. When the deputy asked her about the can of beer, the report states the female denied ownership of it. When asked by he deputy to empty her pockets, the report states the female did so and nothing was found.

Next, the deputy asked the passenger in the rear seat, who the report identifies as Martin, to step out of the vehicle. Martin was patted down by the deputy and nothing was found.

The report states that a subsequent search of the vehicle, however, turned up a bud of green plant-like material under the front passenger seat, an open can of Natty Rush beer under the front passenger seat, a Game cigar pack with several “roaches” on the rear seat, a loaded .380 pistol under the driver’s seat, and several grinders and scales throughout the car. All the items were confiscated.

The report states that Martin admitted ownership of the open beers, the cigar pack, and pistol. Martin was then placed under arrest and transported to the Union County Jail. He was subsequently charged with open container of beer, simple possession of marijuana. and unlawful carry of a pistol.

No one claimed ownership of the bud of green leafy material and because of this the report states the 16-year-old driver was transported to the patrol office and issued a ticket for simple possession of marijuana. The report states that Department of Juvenile Justice paperwork was filled out for the teen and he was then released to the custody of his grandmother.

The 16-year-old female and another 16-year-old male who was in the car were transported to their residence and turned over to their parents.

Narcotic Violations

What began as a call about a domestic dispute ended with two men under arrest on multiple drug charges involving marijuana, prescription pills, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Cody Lee Bryant, 21, 408 Drugstore Street, Buffalo, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a controlled substance.

James Colby Garner, 24, 440 Tinslery Road, Pacolet, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of methamphetamine.

The incident report states that on Friday, Dec. 29, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Old English Road in Monarch in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the report states deputies noticed a a white Chevy truck with two passengers in it attempting to leave the scene. Not knowing if two people in the truck were involved in the dispute, one of the deputies stopped them from leaving.

One of the deputies then spoke with a man who was sitting on the porch of the residence who replied that everything was fine, that he was waiting on his ride.

The deputy then spoke with the people in the truck, going to the passenger side where the report states he made contact with Bryant. The report states that while he was talking with the deputy, Bryant seem very nervous. It states the deputy saw a black hat in the truck which the report states Bryant said was his. The report states the deputy saw what appeared to be a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine inside the hat. When asked about the pipe by the deputy, the report states Bryant said it was his. The deputy then asked Bryant to step out of the truck.

The report states another deputy asked the driver of the truck, Garner, to step out of the truck. It states both Bryant and Garner were patted down and nothing was found.

Deputies then searched the truck and the report states they found a yellow Ice Breaker container shoved between the seats where Bryant had been sitting. The report states another deputy found a black phone case shoved between the seats where Garner had been sitting and that there was a book bag sitting on the seat. It states that Garner claimed the book bag as his and that deputies found another glass smoking pipe under the book bag.

The report states that inside the Ice Breaker container was a clear baggie containing a clear rock-like substance and a green in color rectangular pill with S903 stamped on it. It states that inside the phone case was a clear bag containing a green plant-like material , a clear baggie containing a clear rock-like substance, and a clear baggie containing four pills. Three of the pills were white and round with RP 10325 stamped on them and the fourth was green and rectangular with S903 stamped on it.

The report states that neither Bryant nor Garner had a prescription for the pills and so both were placed under arrest and transported to the Union County Jail. Bryant was subsequently charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a controlled substance while Garner was charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of methamphetamine.

The truck Bryant and Garner were riding in was turned over to its owner and the report states all the pills and methamphetamine confiscated at the scene were placed in a Best Pack.

Resisting Arrest, Grand Larceny, Traffic Violations

What began as an investigation into a stolen car became a high-speed chase involving two law enforcement agencies and ended with a sheriff’s deputy having to Taser the suspect who was then arrested on multiple charges brought by both agencies, among them resisting arrest

Caleb Hendrix Roberts, 31, 312 Bailey Road, Buffalo, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with driving under suspension, resisting arrest, failure to stop for a blue light, habitual offender, breaking into a motor vehicle, and grand larceny.

The incident report states that on Saturday, Dec. 30, a deputy was called to a residence on Elford Grove Road in Jonesville in reference to a stolen vehicle. When the deputy arrived, the report states the complainant/victim said his 1986 Chevrolet Corvette was missing from his shed. The report states the Corvette is red in color with a beige canvas top and valued at $8,500.

While he was still getting information about the vehicle, the report states the deputy notified dispatch to issue a BOLO (Be On The Look Out) for the vehicle. Approximately 30 seconds later, however, the report states the deputy was informed that Union Public Safety officers were chasing the vehicle within the municipal limits of Union.

The report states that the deputies then left Jonesville headed towards Union. By that time, the report states several deputies had joined the chase. Deputies were advised that the Corvette was on the Furman Fendley Highway headed toward Jonesville at a high rate of speed. The report states the deputies coming from Jonesville met the Corvette on Furman Fendley Highway near the Vernon Foster Road intersection. They turned around and, together with other county units, pursued the vehicle.

After several miles, the report states the Corvette started having engine problems causing the vehicle to slow down. The report states this allowed one of the deputies to pull alongside and confirm that Roberts was driving the vehicle. By that point, the report states the speeds of the vehicles involved in the chase had dropped to 40 miles per hour. The report states the deputy pointed his service weapon at Roberts and ordered him to pull over which he did approximately a half mile later.

When Roberts finally stopped, the report states he refused to get out of the Corvette and two deputies had to physically remove him from the vehicle. The report states Roberts started resisting and had to be taken to the ground where he continued to resist forcing one of the deputies to stun him with a Taser to get him under control. Roberts was then transported to the Union County Jail.

The report states the owner of the Corvette was brought to the scene and the vehicle turned over to him. It states the owner had to have a wrecker tow the vehicle because Roberts had apparently blown the engine. Doug’s Wrecker Service responded at the owner’s request to tow the vehicle.

The report states the responding deputy would obtain warrants on Roberts from the magistrate.

In addition to the charges filed against him by the Sheriff’s Office, Roberts is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with driving under suspension second offense, reckless driving, and failure to stop for a blue light.

The incident report states that on Saturday, Dec. 30, officers were responding to a motor vehicle collision call at the Dairi-O on Thompson Boulevard when they heard a BOLO from a sheriff’s deputy about a stolen Corvette come across the radio. The report states that when an officer exited his patrol car he heard tires screeching and a motor revving and saw an older model Corvette accelerating rapidly as it headed north on SC 18.

The officer then got back in his patrol car and began pursuing the Corvette and informed communications and gave out the vehicle’s location and description. The officer turned on his blue lights and siren as he pursued the Corvette which headed up SC 18 before turning left onto the Connector Road. The Corvette then headed north on US 176 before doing a u-turn across the median and heading south on US 176 toward Union before turning left onto the Toney Road and then turning left again onto SC 18 and heading toward Jonesville. The officer was pursuing the Corvette all this time and continued to pursue it when it turned on to Pine Knoll Road and then north on US 176 heading once again toward Jonesville.

The report states the officer was contacted and asked to terminate his pursuit once sheriff’s deputies caught up to the Corvette. The officer continued to pursue the Corvette, keeping it in sight until sheriff’s deputies were able to take over the pursuit. During his pursuit, the report states the officer was informed that the driver of the Corvette was armed with a gun.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested the driver, identified as Roberts, a short time later, and took him to jail.

The incident report states that the officer would be charging Roberts with driving under suspension second offense, reckless driving, and failure to stop for a blue light.

Assault And Battery Third-Degree

What began as a call about a fight ended up with a woman under arrest for allegedly attacking a man while screaming she was going to kill him.

Kristin Danielle Pruitt, 29, 2165 Jonesville Highway, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with breach of peace and assault and battery third-degree.

The incident report states that on Saturday, Dec. 30, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Amber Drive in the Union area in reference to a fight. Deputies, along with Highway Patrol personnel, arrived on the scene and saw a female running around a truck that was parked in the yard. The report states deputies attempted to speak with the woman but she would not stop screaming that she was going to “kill him.”

Deputies them placed the woman, who the report describes as very intoxicated, in handcuffs and advised her she was being detained so they could figure out what was going on. They then placed the woman in a patrol vehicle to try and get her to calm down.

The report states deputies then spoke with victim who told them the woman was Pruitt, who he said was his ex-girlfriend. It states the victim said Pruitt just showed up at the house yelling she was going to kill him and she had a knife in her hand. The victim said that Pruitt kept pushing, choking, and hitting him in the head when another woman got in between them and tried to break it up. The report states Pruitt continued to try to hit and choke the victim, saying she was going to kill him.

Deputies then spoke with two witnesses who said that when they got to the house Pruitt was already hitting and screaming at the victim. They said they helped get her off of him, and kept her away from him until law enforcement could arrive.

The report states deputies got written statements from everyone and issued the victim a victim’s form and then transported Pruitt to the Union County Jail.

Assault And Battery Second-Degree

Two men — uncle and nephew — ended up under arrest on the first day of 2018 after allegedly getting into a fight on the last day of 2017.

August Dillon Haire, 20, 1708 Union Boulevard, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with assault and battery second-degree.

Hughie Todd Haire, 44, 102 2nd Street, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with assault and battery second-degree.

The incident report states that on Sunday, Dec. 31, a deputy responded to Hughie Haire’s residence on 2nd Street in the Ottaray Community. The report states that when the deputy arrived he spoke with Hughie Haire who said that he and his nephew, August Haire, had gotten into a physical altercation inside the residence. It states that Hughie said that his nephew had gone into his bedroom and started to confront him about drug usage. The report states that Hughie said August started hitting him so he pulled a knife on him.

The report states Hughie gave the deputy a written statement about the altercation and the deputy took pictures of his injuries. It states the deputy also took the knife Hughie used to defend himself with.

The deputy then met August Haire at the Sheriff’s Office in regard to the incident. The report states August said he had gone to his uncle’s residence to see his grandmother and that Hughie had started to argue with him and wanted to fight. It states August said Hughie pulled a knife on him during the fight and cut him. August said that Hughie was still hitting him.

The report states that the deputy obtained pictures of August’s injuries and also got a written statement from him.

The report states the deputy would speak with the magistrate about the incident.

August Haire and Hughie Haire were both taken into custody on Monday, Jan. 1.

Petit Larceny (Enhancement)

A Union man ended up under arrest after allegedly stealing a gun from a car he was cleaning.

Tavaris Raequan Jeter, 22, 303 Blassingame Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with petit larceny (enhancement).

The incident report states that on Thursday, Dec. 14, an officer spoke with a complainant/victim at the Public Safety Department office who said that someone had stolen his handgun out of his car. The report states the complainant/victim said that he had stopped at All-Pro Detail earlier that evening to get his car cleaned. It states the complainant/victim said that when he got back in his car he discovered his gun was missing from the center console.

The report states the complainant/victim said the person who cleaned his car was Jeter.

The report states that the complainant/victim provided the officer with a receipt from where he purchased the handgun from Fullbright’s Outpost that showed the gun’s serial number and the type of ammunition in the weapon. The complainant/victim said the gun was black in color and in a black and orange holster. The report states the gun is a 45ACP Hi-Point with serial X4320139 and was loaded with nine rounds of 45 Auto Aguila ammunition.

The report states the officer made a copy of the receipt, filled out the form and entered the gun into NCIC at 911. It states the case was forwarded to investigations and the NCIC paperwork placed in the investigations drop box in the watch room.

Jeter was taken into custody on Friday, Dec. 29 and the warrant for his arrest states the petit larceny charged against him is enhanced in accordance with the state statute governing a third or subsequent property crime.

Domestic Violence Third-Degree

A report of a domestic disturbance ended with a Union woman under arrest for allegedly throwing grease on her boyfriend’s arm.

Kimberly Ladawn Fincher, 40, 213 Keenan Avenue #C201, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with domestic violence third-degree.

The incident report states that on Saturday, Dec. 30 an officer was called to Fincher’s residence at Keenan Oaks Apartments in reference to a domestic disturbance. When the officer arrived he spoke with Fincher who the report states was swinging a hammer and screaming that if law enforcement didn’t get that expletive deleted she was going to kill him. The officer asked Fincher who she was referring to and the report states she said that expletive deleted out there, referring to her boyfriend who was living with her.

While inside the apartment, the report states the officer observed grease all over the floor. The report states Fincher said the grease was for her boyfriend and that she had some hot water boiling for him, too.

The officer then asked Fincher what the argument was about and the report Fincher said her boyfriend had came into her residence drunk around her nine-year-old child. The report state Fincher said her boyfriend knows he is not supposed to come around her into her residence after drinking and she was not having that around her child.

The officer then spoke with the boyfriend about the incident and the report states he smelled alcoholic beverage coming from both the boyfriend and Fincher.

The report states the boyfriend said he and Fincher had been arguing for the past three or four days. It states the boyfriend said he and Fincher’s son were sitting on the couch the previous night playing video games and that Fincher had said she wanted him to come to bed and he told her he wasn’t. The report states the boyfriend said he ended up sleeping on the couch that night, but that the argument had continued over into today. It states the boyfriend said Fincher locked him out of the apartment and so he tried to get back in through the sliding glass door of the balcony. The report states the boyfriend said Fincher came to the sliding glass door and threw hot grease on him.

The report states the officer observed some skin coming off the boyfriend’s right arm where Fincher had thrown grease on him, but that it did not warrant medical attention.

The officer then asked the boyfriend if he would provide a written in regards to the incident and the report states he said he would.

Fincher was then placed under arrest for domestic violence and transported to the Union County Jail.

While the officer completed a victim’s form for the boyfriend, the report states that the boyfriend then refused to give a written statement. When the officer attempted to get pictures of the boyfriend’s arm, the report states the boyfriend became very uncooperative.

Domestic Violence Second-Degree

A Union man ended up under arrest after allegedly shoving a woman to the floor and causing her to fall on their daughter knocking the child to the floor as well.

Devin Jimmar Davis, 24, 304 Richard Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with domestic violence second-degree.

The incident report states that on Thursday, Dec. 28 officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Lakeside Drive. When they arrived, officers spoke to the victim who the report states said Davis, her boyfriend and the father of her two children came into her apartment, accused her of cheating on him, grabbed her phone from her, and then shoved her to the floor. It states that the victim said that this caused her to fall on top of their three-year-old daughter, causing the child to fall to the floor on her back.

The report states the victim said that Davis had called her a short time earlier and was upset with her, asking her about a man he heard she was cheating on him with. It states the victim said she told Davis it was not true and she hung up on him when he did not stop accusing her of cheating on him. The report states the victim said Davis showed up, knocking on her door, and that when he came inside he remained calm while she was cooking for their children until he once again started asking about the man. It states the victim said Davis began asking her to see her phone so he could look through it, but she told him no multiple times before he snatched it from her hand and ran into the kitchen.

The victim told officers that she followed Davis into the kitchen and tried to grab her phone back and when she did Davis shoved to the floor, causing her to fall on her right side and land on top of their daughter who fell on her back due to her mother being shoved on top of her. The report states the victim said that when Davis saw she had fallen on top of their daughter, he shoved her again as she was trying to get up and told her not to fall on his daughter again. It states that the victim said she got up and pushed Davis out the door in an attempt to get him to leave before she called the police,.

The report states officers observed black markings on the victim’s shoes that she’d gotten when Davis stepped on her foot as she shoved her to the floor. It states that the victim’s three-year-old daughter repeatedly told officer that Davis, her “Dada,” needed to go to jail and also told her grandfather over the phone that her “Dada” kept taking the phone away from her mother.

The report states officers spoke with Davis at the Public Safety Department headquarters and that Davis said he did call the victim and questioned her on the phone about cheating on him before going over to her apartment to question her further because he was upset. It states Davis said that he asked the victim if he could look at her phone and when she kept telling him no he grabbed it out of her hand so he could look through it. The report states Davis said the victim then hit him in the back of the neck and that he then tossed the phone on the couch and the victim grabbed his shirt so he pushed her off of him while he was attempting to leave through the door. It states Davis denied that his daughter had been knocked down as a result of him shoving her mother to the floor.

The report states that the officers would seek an arrest warrant for Davis for domestic violence second-degree. Davis was arrested Friday, Dec. 29.

ABHAN

A Union man was arrested at the end of the year for allegedly assaulting his mother and sister with a brick and an automobile in November.

Gerald DeJuan Hughes Jr., 20, 213 Keenan Drive, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and assault and battery third-degree.

The incident report states that on Monday, Nov. 27, an officer was called to a residence on Wilbur Street in reference to an unknown disturbance. While en route, the report states the officer was informed by dispatch that the suspect was trying to run over someone with a car and had also hit someone with a brick. The report states the when the officer arrived he spoke with a complainant/victim who said she had been struck in the face with a brick thrown at her by her son, Hughes.

The report states the officer saw blood coming from the left side of the complainant/victim’s face where she’d been struck. It also states that she also had a small laceration on her finger where she’d also been struck .

When the officer asked what caused Hughes to hit her, the report states the complainant/victim said Hughes had called her wanting to borrow her vehicle, which she said was not hers, to go get some money from his girlfriend on Wilbur Street. The report states the victim said the vehicle belonged to her friend and she wasn’t supposed to let Hughes use it but she did anyway. It sates the victim said Hughes stayed gone a long time and she became concerned as to where he might be and so she called her daughter to get her so she could try and find Hughes.

The victim said that her daughter was taking her to Kentucky Fried Chicken to get some food and they saw Hughes in the vehicle, a blue Honda Accord, going down North Duncan Bypass. She said she told her daughter to take her to Wilbur Street to see if that was where Hughes was going. The victim said Hughes was there when they arrived and that her daughter got out of her car and confronted Hughes about where he had been. She said that as she sat in the car with her grandchild she saw an altercation between her daughter and Hughes. While she wasn’t as to what transpired in the yard, she got out of the vehicle when she noticed a fight between Hughes and her daughter.

The report states the victim said that by the time she made it to them, the incident seemed to be out of control with Hughes on top of her daughter, hitting her. It states the victim said she tried to get Hughes off her daughter and that Hughes started hitting her as well. The report states the victim said Hughes then got into the Accord and tried to run over both her daughter and herself and that the vehicle had struck her left leg. It states the victim said that at some point Hughes threw a large rock through the driver’s side window and that he damaged the mirror on the driver’s side door.

The deputy the spoke to the victim’s daughter who the report states said she didn’t actually own the car driven by Hughes, that it was actually registered to another individual. The report states the deputy advised the daughter to contact the owner and ask if he wanted Hughes charged with malicious damage to the vehicle. While the daughter was unable to contact the owner at that time, the report states she said she would let him know to call the officer if he wanted to press charges.

The deputy then questioned the daughter, who the report describes as also being a complainant/victim, about the incident. The report states she said her mother had called her wanting her to take her to find Hughes because he was in a vehicle her mother had borrowed from a friend. It states the daughter said they saw Hughes on North Duncan Bypass but he flew right past them and so they went to Wilbur Street to see if that was where he was going. That was where Hughes went and the daughter said that she got out of her vehicle to confront him about keeping the car so long and he hit her in the face. While she tried to defend herself, the report states the daughter said Hughes go on top of her and started hitting her even more.

When her mother attempted to pull Hughes off of her, the daughter said that Hughes began hitting her as well. The daughter said she told Hughes that she was calling the police. She said that as she was walking back to her car to get her phone, Hughes threw a brick, striking her in the back.

The report states the officer observed a mark on lower the right side of the back of the second complainant/victim where the brick hit her.

The second complainant/victim said Hughes left the scene shortly after the police were called.

Officers searched the area, but the report states they were unable to find Hughes at that time.

The responding officer took pictures of the injuries of both complainant/victims along with the damage — estimated at $500 — to the Accord and attached them to the report. The officer also completed victim’s advocate forms for both women. The mother in turn provided the officer with a written statement about the incident. Both women were treated for their injuries and released from Union Medical Center.

Hughes was taken into custody on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Other Charges

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Tahjmir Valentino Dunn, 17, 4303 King-Kennedy Street, Carlisle, charged Saturday, Dec. 30 with simple possession of marijuana.

— Cedrick O’Neil Tucker, 31, 303 Pine Street, Union, charged Saturday, Dec. 30 with simple possession of marijuana.

— Darius James Schumpert, 19, 228 Lukesville Road, Buffalo, charged Sunday, Dec. 31 with simple possession of marijuana.

— Michael Anthony Talley, 62, 152 Dogan Court, Spartanburg, charged Sunday, Dec. 31 with driving under the influence.

— Thomas Wayne Blanton, 50, 111 Corn Street, Union, charged Sunday, Dec. 31 with breach of peach and assault and battery.

— Marquis Ervin Crosby, 20, 155 Carlisle-Santuc School Road, Union, charged Monday, Jan. 1 with breach of peace.

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Jeffery Scott Henderson, 50, 829 Meansville Road, Union, charged Monday, Jan. 1 with driving under suspension.

— Nickos Lamont Smith, 37, 117 Poplar Springs Drive, Gaffney, charged Friday, Dec. 29 with trespassing after notice.

— Brittany Symone Smith, 26, 120 East Lee Street #110, Union, charged Friday, Dec. 29 with shoplifting.

— Donterria Davonne Geter, 19, 720 Lakeside Driver #K1, Union, charged Wednesday, Jan. 3 with assault and battery.