New Year’s fire destroys house

UNION — 2018 got off to a bad start for a Union family who lost their home to fire early Monday morning.

Union Public Safety Department Fire Commander Larry Robinson said Tuesday that his department along with the Monarch Fire Department were dispatched to 105 Arthur Boulevard at 5:49 a.m. Monday. Robinson said that when firefighters arrived on the scene they could see flames through the front window of the residence. He said the fire was in the front bedroom of the house.

Robinson said that while firefighters were able to keep the fire confined to that room and extinguish it, there was still smoke and water damage to the rest of the building. He said damage to the building, which he said is no longer inhabitable, is estimated at $20,000

Despite the damage to the house, however, Robinson said no one was injured by the blaze. He said that firefighters remained on the scene until 8 a.m.

Robinson said that the cause of the fire is unknown and is still under investigation.

Red Cross Assisting Family

The family that lost their home to the first is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

In a statement released Monday, the Red Cross announced that its disaster-trained volunteers are assisting the family of two adults and three children by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Home Fires

The press release states that “each year around the holidays the Red Cross and partners see an uptick in the number of home fires. It’s also been shown that Christmas tree fires are much more likely to be deadly than most other fires and candle fires are four times as likely to occur. When cooking and decorating this holiday season, the Red Cross is reminding families to check their existing smoke alarms and practice fire drills at home. Every household should develop a fire escape plan and practice it several times a year and at different times of the day. Install smoke alarms on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Test them every month and replace the batteries when needed. “

How To Help

The press release states that the public can “help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.”

Become A Volunteer

Those interested in becoming a Red Cross volunteers are encouraged to visit redcross.org to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.

Downlad Emergency APP

People can download the free Red Cross Emergency App now to be ready in case of a disaster in their community. They can use the app’s “I’m Safe” button to connect with their loved ones. The Emergency App can be found in the app store for someone’s mobile device by searching for “American Red Cross” or by going to redcross.org/apps.

About The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies nearly half of the nation’s blood; teaches lifesaving skills; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a charitable organization – not a government agency – and depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org/SC or @RedCrossSC.

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

