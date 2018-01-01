Crime in Union County

UNION COUNTY — Possession of methamphetamine and other drugs, domestic violence, resisting arrest, the unlawful carrying of gun, and threatening the lives of public employees were among the arrests made by law enforcement in Union County during the final weeks of 2017.

Possession Of Methamphetamine

What began as a report of a person being chased by a car ended with a Union man being arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Edward Eugene Boulware III, 26, 101 Long Twelve Street, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with possession of methamphetamine.

The incident report states that on Thursday, Dec. 21, deputies were dispatched to Peach Orchard Road and Barnado Road in response to a report of a person being chased by a car. While en route, the report states deputies received a report that the complainant was at a residence on Velda Drive. When the deputies arrived, the report states the complainant said he had been a residence on Peach Orchard Road but left after smoking some methamphetamine. It states the complainant said that someone had been shooting at him while he ran into the woods. In addition, the report states the complainant said he had been drinking just before the deputies arrived.

The report states that deputies then placed the complainant, who it identifies as Jimmy Edward Shearin, 46, 1447 Peach Orchard Road, Union, under arrest for public intoxication and transported him to the Union County Jail. The booking sheet, however, states that Shearin was formally charged with disorderly conduct.

The report states that other deputies went to the residence on Peach Orchard Road Shearin had been at before he went to the residence on Velda Drive to speak with whoever was there. When they entered the residence, the report states they found Boulware sitting on the couch. The report states found a clear bag containing a clear rock-like substance believed to be methamphetamine in the couch cushion where Boulware was setting. It states Boulware was charged with possession of methamphetmine and transported to the Union County Jail.

Possession Of Methamphetamine

What began as a report of a disabled car ended with a Gaffney woman under arrest for possession of methamphetamine.

Amanda Ray Hice, 32, 2430 Union Highway, Gaffney is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with possession of methamphetamine.

The incident report states that on Thursday, Dec. 21, a deputy responded to a cal about a disabled vehicle on the Jonesville Highway. When the deputy arrived at the scene, the report states he spoke with the female passenger who said the car had ran out of gas. As he was speaking with the driver and the passenger, the report states he noticed they were nervous. The deputy then asked them for their identification to make sure than had a clear driver’s license and to do a warrant check.

While the deputy was running their names, the report states he was advised by another deputy that the individuals were known to have narcotics in their possession. The deputy then asked the driver if there was anything illegal in the vehicle and the report states both the driver and the passenger said no. The report states the deputy then asked them if they had a problem with him searching the vehicle and they said he could search it.

In the ensuing consent search, the report states the deputy found a white rock-like substance in the passenger seat. The passenger, identified by the report as Hice, was placed under arrest for possession of methamphetamine. It states that Hice told the deputy that the methamphetamine was hers.

Hice was then transported to the Union County Jail where a subsequent search of the vehicle Hice had been traveling in turned up a glass pipe within a second pair of pants belonging to Hice.

Unlawful Carrying Of Firearm

What began as a traffic stop ended with a Union man under arrest on drug and firearm charges.

Tyquavius Keont Glenn, 21, 106 Ferguson Lane, #8G, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with simple possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

The incident report states that Friday, Dec. 22, a deputy was patrolling the US 176 area when he observed a vehicle failing to maintain control in their lane. The report states the deputy conducted a lawful traffic stop on the vehicle to advise those inside of the traffic violation.

As the deputy spoke to the driver, the report states he observed a strong odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle. The report states the deputy also observed a green leafy substance on the center console of the vehicle. The deputy then contacted dispatch to send a second unit to the scene.

The report states the deputy then learned that that driver was Glenn who he asked to step out of the vehicle and speak with him. The deputy then asked Glenn if if there as anything illegal in his vehicle and the report states that Glenn said there wasn’t. The deputy then told Glenn that he’d detected the odor of marijuana and asked if he was smoking the substance and the report states Glenn said he was.

The deputy again asked Glenn if there was anything in the vehicle and the report states Glenn said there was a handgun in the driver’s side door. When asked by the deputy if he had a concealed carry permit, the report states Glenn said he didn’t.

The deputy then went to asked the passenger to step out of the vehicle and the report states that he observed two clear plastic baggies laying on the ground by the passenger’s door. He then asked the passenger to step out of the vehicle and the report states the deputy observed a green leafy substance on the seat where the passenger had been setting.

Other deputies then arrived on the scene and the report states a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. The report states the search turned up a green leafy substance throughout the vehicle and also on the ground where the passenger had thrown the two clear plastic baggies out the window. It states that a Taurus .380 pistol with four rounds was found in the driver’s side door. Both the weapon and the marijuana were seized.

The report states Glenn said the marijuana was his and he was charged with simple possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a firearm. He was then transported to the Union County Jail.

The vehicle was handed over to the passenger who the report identifies as Glenn’s father.

Possession Of A Controlled Substance

What began as a report of two people found unresponsive ended with the man and woman both under arrest on drug charges.

Jaron Lawson Jones, 31, 199 Zephyr Road, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Heather Michelle Smith, 32, 199 Zephyr Road, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

The incident report states that on Saturday, Dec. 23, a deputy was dispatched along with Union County EMS the Jones’ and Smith’s residence on Zephyr Road in reference to two unconscious patients. The deputy was the first to arrive on the scene followed a few seconds later by the EMS personnel and upon arrival found a male, later identified as Jones, sitting in a chair on the front porch and unresponsive. It states the deputy observed that Jones’ mouth and eyes were open, his face was blue, and the pupils of his eyes pinpoint. The deputy then shook Jones’ arm and yelled at him but got no response.

The report states the deputy then located a female, later identified as Smith, laying on the kitchen floor and also unresponsive. It states Smith also had a blue face and pinpoint pupils.

EMS then began tending to the couple and revived Jones.

The report states the deputy then spoke with the resident/owner of the home who said that about 15 minutes before calling 911, Jones and Smith had returned from Spartanburg and, at the time, appeared to be fine. It states the resident/owner said Jones and Smith went up to their room and then came back down. She said that Jones went outside and Smith went into the kitchen, saying she was going to do wash dishes.

Several minutes later, the resident/owner said she could still hear water running in the kitchen which she said she found odd because there were only a few dishes to be washed. She said she went to investigate and found Smith unresponsive. The resident/owner said she tried to roll Smith off her stomach but was unable to do so and yelled for Jones but go no response. She said she went to get Jones and found in on the report unresponsive.

The report states the resident/owner asked the deputy to check her home for evidence of what happened to Jones and Smith. It states that during the ensuing search, the deputy found in the top of a nightstand drawer — which also contained male clothing — 11 blue in color pills imprinted with 48 12 on one side and a “V” on the other. The report states that those pills are believed to Oxycodone 30mg.

The search also turned up in a top dresser drawer — which contained female clothing — three off-white in color pills imprinted with 241 1 on one side and “Watson” on the other. It states that those pills are believed to be Lorazepam 1mg.

The report states that Jones initially stated that neither he nor Smith had taken anything, but that after being advised of his rights. he said he and Smith went to Spartanburg where they purchased what they believed were “Roxys.” After returning home, Jones said he and Smith took one pill each.

The deputy asked Jones if the blue pills in the night stand were the pills they had purchased in Spartanburg and the report states Jones said they were and that the items in the nightstand were his.

Jones refused treatment by EMS and was placed under arrest for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and transported to the Union County Jail.

Smith, however, was transported to the Union Medical Center by EMS.

The report states the deputy contacted the DSS on call caseworker to come to the scene because of Smith’s 8-year-old son. It states the caseworker arrived and completed a safety plan, temporarily placing the child with the resident/owner.

The deputy later went to Union Medical Center and met Smith. The report states the deputy advised Smith her son was okay and had been placed with the resident/owner for the time being by DSS. It states the deputy also informed Smith that she was under arrest for possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance because of the pills found in her dresser drawer.

The report states Smith volunteered the same information Jones had said about the trip to Spartanburg and said that she had only taken one pill. It states that Smith was transported to the jail upon her release from the medical center.

The deputy then obtained warrants charging Jones with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and charging Smith with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

The report states the pills seized at the residence were sealed inside a B.E.S.T. pack for analysis by SLED.

It also states the deputy issued a victim’s form to the resident/owner for Smith’s son.

Threatening The Life Of A Public Employee

What began as a domestic dispute ended with a Union man under arrest after allegedly fighting with and then allegedly threatening to blow up deputies with a bomb.

Willie Jevon Kershaw, 38, 215 Hilltop View, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with breach of peace, resisting arrest, and threatening the life of a public employee.

The incident report states that on Sunday, Dec. 24, a deputy met with the complainant at the Mini-Mart on the corner of Sardis Road and Duncan Bypass in reference to a domestic dispute. The report states that the deputy was speaking to her, the complainant’s husband, Kershaw, drove by.

The report states deputies escorted the complainant to the home to get some clothes in case Kershaw returned before she was able to get clothing for the evening. Upon arriving at the home, the report states Kershaw drove up to the residence, jumped out of his car yelling and cussing at the complainant and physically blocked her from entering her lawful residence.

Kershaw was then informed he was under arrest for breach of peace, but the report states he began to resist, pulling away from and struggling with deputies. Once in handcuffs, the report states Kershaw said he was going to get a bomb and blow up deputies.

Kershaw was then transported to the Union County Jail where he was charged with breach of peace, resisting arrest, and threatening the life of a public employee.

The report states that the body camera worn by one of the deputies was ripped away from his uniform when Kershaw was resisting deputies.

Possession Of Methamphetamine, Controlled Substance

What began as a report of a man asleep in his car while parked at a gas pump ended with his being arrested on drug charges.

David Adam Liner, 29, 117 Gregory Street, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.

The incident report states that on Sunday, Dec. 24 deputies were dispatched to a business on the Jonesville-Lockhart Highway for a suspicious person that was asleep in the vehicle a vehicle that was parked at the gas pump. When they arrived, the report states deputies noticed silver and black in color jeep with a white male asleep in the driver’s seat. The deputies opened the passenger door to wake the male who woke up as they did so.

The report states the man was identified as Liner who was asked by the deputies if he was okay. Deputies then asked Liner if he knew where he was and the report states he said he was at home. When asked by deputies for his driver’s license, the report states Liner handed them a bank card. Deputies asked him again for his driver’s license, and the report states Liner said that was all he hand.

Deputies then asked Liner if there was anything in the vehicle they should know about and the report states he said no, but that they could go ahead and check. In the ensuing search, the report states deputies found a green in color backpack in the right front floorboard of the vehicle and when they looked inside it found several clear baggies along with a set of digital scales and two small, clear baggies containing a clear rock-like substance. In addition, the report states deputies also found in the backpack a clear baggy containing eight round-shaped white pills with Mylan A4 stamped on them.

Liner was then placed under arrest for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance. His vehicle was towed by Greer’s Wrecker Service and the evidence collected sealed in a B.E.S.T. Pack to be sent to SLED for testing.

Domestic Violence

What began as a call about a disturbance ended with a Union man under arrest for allegedly choking a woman during an argument.

Anthony Gene Dodd, 38, 310 May Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with domestic violence second-degree.

The incident report states that on Sunday, Dec. 24, an officer was dispatched to Dodd’s residence in reference to a disturbance. Before the officer arrived, however, the report states he was advised by dispatch that someone had been assaulted.

When the officer arrived, he spoke with the complainant/victim who the report states said that Dodd, her boyfriend, had assaulted her. The report states the complainant/victim said that she was cooking some chicken when Dodd got mad, came into the kitchen and removed the electrical pig tail to the stove. It states the complainant/victim said Dodd then took the pig tail into the bedroom. The report states the complainant/victim said she and Dodd began arguing and Dodd grabbed her by the throat and began choking her. The complainant/victim said her uncle and another friend were in the kitchen at the time.

The report states there was a car out front of the residence with two adults and two children sitting in it. The deputy spoke with the female that was sitting in the car who the report states said that Dodd and the complainant/victim had gotten into an argument and that at some point Dodd had grabbed the complainant/victim by the throat and then put her in what looked like a headlock but choking her. She said she had tried to get them apart.

The officer then spoke with the other adult who the report states said Dodd had put his hands around his niece’s neck and started choking her. He said he tried to get Dodd to calm down but his niece had already called 911 for help.

The report states the woman who was sitting in the car said that the complainant/victim’s two children were in the kitchen at the time of the incident.

The officer then spoke with Dodd who the report states said that the complainant/victim had started the whole thing by putting her finger in his face. It states that Dodd said all he wanted her to do was leave the house.

The officer then asked Dodd how long he and the complainant/victim had been living together. Dodd replied six years, but added that they didn’t have any children together.

The other then spoke again with the man and the woman who’d been in the car and the report states they both said Dodd had grabbed the complainant/victim and choked her after their argument.

The officer then spoke with Dodd and told him he was under arrest for domestic violence. Dodd was then handcuffed and transported to the Union County Jail.

The report states the officer would sign a warrant on Dodd for domestic violence second-degree due to Dodd having a previous conviction.

Other Charges

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals:

— Jabar Amen Ali, 28, 104 Williams Street, Union, charged Friday, Dec. 22 with assault and battery third-degree.

— Donterrius Raquin Brannon, 21, 136 Pine Forest Road, Union, charged Saturday, Dec. 23 with open container.

— Rashad Justin Jones, 26, 201 Powell Mill Road #L105, Spartanburg, charged Sunday, Dec. 24 with petit larceny.

— Tammy Winchester, 56, 438 Old English Road, Union, charged Sunday, Dec. 24 with breach of peace.

— Bruce Lee Worthy, 39, 136 Lofton Drive, Union, charged Monday, Dec. 25 with unlawful use of 911.

— Michael Marion Fields, 53, 295 Vanderford Road, Union, charged Wednesday, Dec. 27 with breach of peace.

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individuals:

— Trez McCello Feaster, 52, 2990 Berry Farm Road, Carlisle, charged Monday, Dec. 25 with transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken.

— Freddrick Deonandre Roland, 21, 119 Broad Street, Wellford, charged Sunday, Dec. 24 with shoplifting.

— Brandon Keirre Zimmerman, 24, 1085 Hunt Club Road Lane #D, Spartanburg, charged Sunday, Dec. 24 with reckless driving.

— Antonio Lamont Jeter, 41, 124 Heather Drive, Spartanburg, charged Sunday, Dec. 24 with driving under suspension.

— Diane Johnsno, 57, 203 Cogdell Plaza Place #C, Union, charged Sunday, Dec. 24 with driving under the influence and transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken.

— Denice Harris Glenn, 52, 107 East Lee Street, Union, charged Saturday, Dec. 23 with disorderly conduct.

— John Henry Allen, 76, 177 Peacewood Drive, Union, charged Friday, Dec. 22 with simple possession of marijuana.

— A 16-year-old juvenile charged Wednesday, Dec. 20 with simple assault.

— Melvin Lemond Thompson, 37, 720 Lakeside Drive #K2, Union, charged Wednesday, Dec. 27 with assault and battery and trespassing.

— Carolyn Bea Willard, 33, 1404 Main Street, Buffalo, charged Thursday, Dec. 28 with simple possession of marijuana.