Man being held for extradition

UNION COUNTY — A Pennsylvania man is facing extradition back to his home state after a tip resulted in his arrest as a fugitive from justice at a Union residence Wednesday night.

Kruze Jordan Carpenter-Stewart, 24, 125 Marvin Street, Smethport, Pa., is being held at the Union County Jail while he awaits extradition following his arrest by a deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident report states that the deputy received a tip that Carpenter-Stewart, who is wanted in Pennsylvania, was at a residence on Jones Ford Road. The report states the deputy went to the residence and spoke with the residents who said their friend was in the bathroom. When the deputy asked for Carpenter-Stewart by name, however, the residents said they did not know anyone by that name. The deputy then showed them a picture of Carpenter-Stewart, the report states the occupants said that was their friend and he was in the home.

The report states the deputy then made contact with Carpenter-Stewart, detained him, and then had dispatch run a check with the National Crime Information Center to see if Carpenter-Stewart was wanted. It states that there was a warrant for Carpenter-Stewart’s arrest showing out of Pennsylvania. The deputy also called the Pennsylvania State Police and confirmed the warrant while dispatch sent a hit confirmation.

The report states thatPennsylvania authorities advised that they would extradite Carpenter-Stewart back to their state.

Carpenter-Stewart was placed under arrest and transported to the Union County Jail.

The report states the deputy obtained a copy of the warrant from Pennsylvania as well as the National Crime Information Center printouts. It states that the deputy would also be sending the case to administration for a fugitive from justice warrant for Carpenter-Stewart.

Carpenter-Stewart

Accused of being a fugitive from Pennsylania