Two burglary suspects sought

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s helping in finding two men who attempted to use their truck to drag an ATM machine out of a conveniece store in the Town of Carlisle in the early hours of Christmas Eve morning.

The incident report states that just before 2 a.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the Li’LCricket at 3200 Janie Glymph Goree Boulevard, Carlisle in response to an alarm call. The report states the area of activation was the front door, that there had been rear motion and glass breakage. It states that when deputies arrived they noticed the front store was standing open with glass on the ground and a broken exterior light.

The report states deputies then called for the K9 tracking team and then went to check the rest of the outside of the building. Once the K9 had cleared the scene, deputies began their investigation.

In the course of their investigation, the report states deputies found two chains tied together laying in the doorway. Once inside the store, the report states deputies could tell where items had been moved.

When the store manager played back the video recorded by the store’s surveillance system, the report states it showed what appeared to be a late 90s full-size dark red Chevy truck come in to the parking lot and back up to store’s doors. The report states two men get out of the vehicle, with the passenger carrying something to pry the store’s doors open while the driver pulled out a chain and hooked it to the truck. It states the passenger then wrapped the chain around the ATM.

Both men then went back to the truck which then moved trying to pull the ATM out of the store. However, the report states the chain broke, causing damage to an outside light and the wall of the store.

The report states the two men then left in the truck, appearing to go down SC 72 towards Whitmire.

Deputies put out a BOLO (Be On The Look Out) with the vehicle’s description to surrounding law enforcement agencies.

No arrests have been made in the incident, however, and the Sheriff’s Office is asking that if anyone has any information on the identities and whereabouts of the suspects that they call CrimeStoppers at 864-427-0800. Callers to CrimeStoppers can remain anonymous and a reward may be offered.

Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff's Office While his fellow burglar stands ready with the chains they will use as part of their robbery scheme, a burglar works to pry open the door to the Li'L Cricket in Carlisle in the early hours of Christmas Eve morning. The pair broke into the convenience store and used chains attached to their truck to in an unsuccessful attempt to pull the store's ATM out of the building. The Union County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the burglars. 