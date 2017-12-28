Fatal accident under investigation

UNION COUNTY — An investigation is under way into an automobile accident that left a Union man dead Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement released Wednesday night, Union County Coroner William Holcombe announced that his office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating a single-vehicle accident that occurred around 2:50 p.m. that afternoon on River Road resulting in one fatality. Holcombe said the victim has been identified as Harry Anderson Jeter, 64, of Cogdill Plaza, Union. He said that Jeter was the driver and sole occupant of the 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee involved in the accident.

L/Cpl Gary Miller of the SC Highway Patrol reported Wednesday that the accident occurred on River Road near Boat Landing Road approximately six miles south of the Town of Lockhart. Miller said that an analysis of the accident scene determined that the SUV was traveling north on River Road when it ran off the right side, the driver lost control, and the vehicle struck a tree. He said the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and was entrapped and had to be extricated from this vehicle by mechanical means.

Jeter was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was available.

Image courtesy of the SC Highway Patrol The SC Highway Patrol and the Union County Coroner’s Office are investigating an automobile accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon near Lockhart that resulted in the death of a Union man. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_SCHP-1.jpg Image courtesy of the SC Highway Patrol The SC Highway Patrol and the Union County Coroner’s Office are investigating an automobile accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon near Lockhart that resulted in the death of a Union man. Image courtesy of the Union County Coroner’s Office The Union County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating an automobile accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon near Lockhart that resulted in the death of a Union man. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Coroner-1.jpg Image courtesy of the Union County Coroner’s Office The Union County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating an automobile accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon near Lockhart that resulted in the death of a Union man.

Union man killed in single-vehicle collision

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.