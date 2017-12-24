First Day Hike at Rose Hill

UNION — Feeling rather sluggish after the December holidays? Working on your New Year’s resolutions? Start out on the right foot (or the left) with a First Day Hike.

Many of our South Carolina State Parks are offering hikes and special events to start 2018 off in style. Meet with the ranger on Monday, January 1, 2018 to hike the ½-mile Nature Trail at Rose Hill Plantation. The hike starts promptly at 10 a.m. at the park office located in the kitchen house behind the mansion. Along the way, we’ll explore the nature and history on the park. This walk promises to be refreshing for the mind and body so join us for an exhilarating start to your New Year! The hike is free and no reservations are required. Please dress for the weather and wear comfortable hiking shoes. Binoculars, insect repellant and a camera are optional, but you never know what we might see.

Following the hike, at 11 a.m., the park offers one of our daily tours of the historic Gist mansion. Tour tickets may be purchased in the park office.

About Rose Hill

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site is the antebellum home of South Carolina’s “secession governor,” William H. Gist. Visitors to the 44-acre park can learn about the lifestyle of a wealthy Upstate plantation family, Gist’s contributions to politics, and the importance of cotton in the South. Visitors also get an inside look at the role of enslaved African-Americans and tenant farmers in South Carolina’s history.

Hours Of Operation

Park grounds are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. year round. The mansion home is only accessible by guided tour. From November till the end of February, tours are offered Thursday through Monday at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. The grounds at Rose Hill Plantation may be rented for weddings and other events. We are located 8 miles south of Union, SC.

The South Carolina State Park Service is a program of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, a state agency that serves as the leading marketing organization for South Carolina tourism. SCPRT also operates 47 state parks and administers federal and state grants for recreation development.

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site is located at 2677 Sardis Road, Union.

For more information call 864-427-5966 or E-mail: rosehill@scprt.com or visit www.southcarolinaparks.com/rosehill.

Image courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site

Hike begins at 10 a.m. January 1, 2018