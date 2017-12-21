Sex offender sought by Sheriff’s Office

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a convicted sex offender wanted on 18 counts of possession of child pornography.

Douglas Brett Bishop, 50, 410 Springdale Avenue, Union, is wanted on 18 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor 2nd-degree and sexual exploitation of a minor 3rd degree.

The incident report filed by the Sheriff’s Office states that on Wednesday, December 13, Special Investigator Kevin Atkins with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Division of the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office called to request assistance from the ICAC Task Force members of the Sheriff’s Office. The report states that Atkins explained that he had discovered shared files depicting the sexual exploitation of minors at an IP address in Union County.

The report states that on Tuesday, December 19, Atkins was granted a search warrant from the Union County Magistrate’s Office for that property. It states that on Wednesday, December 20, investigators with the SC Attorney General’s Office and the Union County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of the residence.

The report states that files depicting the sexual exploitation of minors were located on devices in the basement of the residence. It states that the homeowners said the basement was occupied by Bishop and that the computer equipment belonged to him.

Eighteen arrest warrants were subsequently issued for Bishop for sexual exploitation of a minor 2nd-degree and sexual exploitation of a minor 3rd-degree.

The report states that investigators have reason to believe that Bishop is aware of their search for him and is eluding arrest. It states that Bishop was entered into the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) as wanted and that the warrants for his arrest are being held by the Sheriff’s Office.

In addition, the report states Bishop is required by law to register as a sex offender and that additional charges may be filed against him by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about Bishop’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 864-427-0800.

