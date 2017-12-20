SRT arrests shooting suspect

UNION COUNTY — A team of deputies specially trained and equipped to handle high-risk situations was called out this past Saturday to take into custody a Jonesville man wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting in Spartanburg County.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office first organized the Special Response Team (SRT) shortly after Sheriff David Taylor took office. The purpose of implementing this group of specially trained officers was due to the rising concerns of violence. The Special Response Team is a coalition of sheriff’s deputies geared towards community protection in extreme situations. The Union County Sheriff’s Office SRT is available in cases to support the extraordinary enforcement needs of other deputies or any other law enforcement agency in Union or surrounding counties. They have been training to handle such incidents as:

• High Risk Arrest Warrants

• High Risk Search Warrant Executions

• Sniper Situations

• K-9 Deployments

• Civil Disturbances

• Barricaded Subject Situations

• Hostage Situations

• Any other occurrences which go beyond the scope of our patrol deputies.

This past Saturday, the SRT was dispatched to a residence in the Jonesville area in order to serve a high risk search warrant and high risk arrest warrant and take a man into custody who had allegedly fire several shots into a residence in Spartanburg County.

The incident report states that Investigator Scott Coffer was advised by dispatch that there had been a drive-by shooting in Spartanburg County and that the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office was requesting the assistance of the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The report states that Investigator Brandon Letterman with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said that Paul Lipsey had just committed a drive-by shooting and that his phone was pinging at 208 Deertrail Road in Jonesville. It states that Coffer then obtained a search warrant for the property and had the Spartanburg arrest warrants countersigned by Union Couty Magistrate Whitney Smith.

The report states that Coffer then contacted Captain John Sherfield and advised him of the situation. It states the Special Response Team was called and deployed to the scene. Upon entering Lipsey’s home, the report states the SRT found Lipsey laying on a couch. The report states the SRT took Lipsey into custody without incident.

The report states Coffer took pictures of all the evidence at the scene. It states the evidence was then turned over to Letterman.

Lipsey was then transferred to the custody of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Drive-By Shooting

The incident report filed by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office states that at 6:20 p.m. Saturday, a deputy was dispatched to a residence on Buncombe Road in Enoree in response to a drive-by shooting. The report states that the deputy met with the complainant who said that he’d heard numerous shots outside and when he went out to see what was going on he saw Lipsey setting at the end of the driveway, hanging out of the window of a gold Ford Ranger facing the house. It states the complainant recognized Lipsey as the former boyfriend of his aunt.

The report states that the complainant said that Lipsey drove by again before heading in the direction of Union County. It states the complainant said he knew Lipsey carries a revolver.

The report states the deputy then went to the house where the complainant’s aunt resides and found six holes in the front of the building, six corresponding holes in the back wall, and five exit holes in the back of the residence. It states that the complainant’s aunt was not at her residence at the time but was at the home of another family member. The report states the deputy spoke to the victim by phone and was told by her that Lipsey had texted her threatening to shoot up her house. It states the victim said she had recently broke up with Lipsey and he had not taken it very well.

Investigators were then dispatched to the scene to process evidence.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged Paul Leon Lipsey, 55, 208 Deertrail Road, Jonesville, with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

