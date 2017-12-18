Crime in Union County

UNION COUNTY — This past week was a busy one for law enforcement in Union County with numerous arrests of individuals who allegedly sold drugs such as methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, etc. over the past few months to people who turned out to be confidential informants working for the police. In addition, a number of these alleged sales supposedly took place in close proximity to City Park in downtown Union, which meant additional charges for some of those who found themselves under arrest.

Cocaine And Methamphetamine

A Union man was arrested this week for allegedly selling cocaine and methamphetamine on two separate occasions in June and for allegedly having methamphetamine in his possession at his home when he was taken into custody earlier this week.

Christoper Antonio Brannon, 38, 111 Woodlawn Avenue, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with distribution of cocaine within a 1/2 mile of a park, distribution of cocaine, distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine within a 1/2 mile of a park, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The warrant for Brannon’s arrest for distribution of cocaine states on June 19 Brannon distributed a quantity of cocaine to a confidential informant in exchange for funds provided by law enforcement. This is also stated in the warrant for his arrest for distribution of cocaine within a 1/2 mile of a park which states that the exchange took place on Woodlawn Avenue withing a 1/2 mile of City Park.

The warrant for Brannon’s arrest for the distribution of methamphetamine states that on June 27 Brannon distributed a quantity of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in exchange for funds provided by law enforcement. This is also stated in the warrant for his arrest for distribution of methamphetamine within a 1/2 mile of a park which states that the exchange took place on Woodlawn Avenue withing a 1/2 mile of City Park.

The warrant for Brannon’s arrest for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine states that on December 12 (Tuesday) Brannon had in his possession a quantity of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it while at his residence.

Controlled Substance

A Union man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly selling a controlled substance back in June.

Samuel John Inman Sr., 47, 127 Hillside Drive, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with distribution of a controlled substance.

The warrant for Inman’s arrest for distribution of a controlled substance states that on June 21 Inman distributed a controlled substance to a confidential informant in exchange for funds provided by law enforcement.

Crack Cocaine

A Union man ended up under this week for allegedly selling crack cocaine in August.

Frederick Devon Barrett, 35, 129 Barrett Drive, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with distribution of crack cocaine.

The warrant for Barrett’s arrest for distribution of crack cocaine states that on August 1 Barrett distributed a quantity of crack cocaine to a confidential informant in exchange for funds provided by law enforcement.

Controlled Substance

A Union man was arrested this week for allegedly selling a controlled substance back in June.

Michael Antonio Norman Jr., 29, 600 South Boyce Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with distribution of a controlled substance.

The warrant for Norman’s arrest for distribution of a controlled substance states that on June 21 he distributed a controlled substance to a confidential informant in exchange for funds provided by law enforcement.

Methamphetamine

A Union woman was arrested this week for allegedly selling methamphetamine in June.

Victoria Brannon Martin, 27, 105 Arthur Boulevard, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine within a 1/2 mile of a park.

The warrant for Martin’s arrest for distribution of methamphetamine states that on June 21 she distributed a quantity of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in exchange for funds provided by law enforcement. This is also stated in the warrant for her arrest for distribution of methamphetamine within a 1/2 mile of a park which states that the exchange took place on Ravenscroft Street within a 1/2 mile of City Park.

Methamphetamine

A Union woman was arrested this week for allegedly selling methamphetamine twice on the same day in June and once in July.

Tuesday Nicole Hill, 40, 100 Morris Circle, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and three counts of distribution of methamphetamine within a 1/2 mile of a park.

The warrants for Hill’s arrest for distribution of methamphetamine state that twice on June 14 she and once on July 6 she distributed a quantity of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in exchange for funds provided by law enforcement. This is also stated in the warrants for her arrest for distribution of methamphetamine within a 1/2 mile of a park which states that the exchanges took place at her at her home which is within a 1/2 mile of City Park.

Marijuana

A Union man was arrested this week for allegedly selling marijuana in November.

Marquis Antwon Morgan, 37, 144 Gist Quarters Road, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with distribution of marijuana.

The warrant for Morgan’s arrest for distribution of marijuana states that on November 10 Morgan distributed a quantity of marijuana to a confidential informant in exchange for funds provided by law enforcement.

Controlled Substance

A Union man was arrested this week for allegedly selling a controlled substance in September.

Forest Wesley Waldrop Sr., 52, 2959 Santuc-Carlisle Highway, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with distribution of a controlled substance.

The warrants for Waldrop’s arrest for distribution of a controlled substance states that on September 19 he distributed a quantity of Suboxone to a confidential informant in exchange for fund provided by law enforcement.

Methamphetamine

A Union woman was arrested this week for allegedly selling methamphetamine in August.

Miranda Anne Pruitt, 28, 221 East Main Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with distribution of methamphetamine.

The warrant for Pruitt’s arrest states that on August 9 she distributed a quantity of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in exchange for funds provided by law enforcement.

Marijuana

A Union man was arrested this week for allegedly selling marijuana in November.

John Wilbur Thompson, 51, 1109 South Pinckney Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with distribution of marijuana and distribution of marijuana within a 1/2 mile of a park.

The warrant for Thompson’s arrest for distribution of marijuana states that he distributed a quantity of marijuana to a confidential informant in exchange for fund provided by law enforcement. Both that warrant and the warrant for distribution of marijuana within a 1/2 mile of a park state that the exchange took place on West Henrietta Street which the second warrant states is within a 1/2 mile of City Park.

Marijuana

A Union woman was also arrested this week for also allegedly selling marijuana in November.

Crystal Yvette Jones, 51, 202 Lawson Avenue, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with distribution of marijuana.

The warrant for Jones’ arrest for distribution of marijuana states that on November 15 she distributed a quantity of marijuana to a confidential informant in exchange for funds provided by law enforcement.

Controlled Substance

A Union man was arrested this week for allegedly selling a controlled substance in June.

Christopher Keith Peigler, 32, 114 Cedar Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with distribution of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance within a 1/2 mile of a park.

The warrant for Peigler’s arrest for distribution of a controlled substance states that on June 28 Peigler distributed a controlled substance to a confidential informant in exchange for funds provided by law enforcement. The warrant for his arrest for distribution of a controlled substance within a 1/2 mile of a park states that the exchange took place on West Main Street within a 1/2 mile of City Park.

Controlled Substance

A Union woman was also arrested this week for also allegedly selling a controlled substance in June.

Cassandra Blair Sinclair, 26, 130 Poinsett Street, #121, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with distribution of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance within a 1/2 mile of a park.

The warrant for Blair’s arrest for distribution of a controlled substance states that on June 27 she distributed a controlled substance to a confidential informant in exchange for funds provided by law enforcement. The warrant for her arrest for distribution of a controlled substance within a 1/2 mile of a park states that the exchange took place on West Main Street within a 1/2 mile of City Park.

Controlled Substance

Another Union woman was also arrested this week for also allegedly selling a controlled substance in June.

Katelyn Nichole Hill, 18, 894 Hawkins Road, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with distribution of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance within a 1/2 mile of a park.

The warrant for Hill’s arrest for distribution of a controlled substance states that on June 27 she distributed a controlled substance to a confidential informant in exchange for funds provided by law enforcement. The warrant for her arrest for distribution of a controlled substance within a 1/2 mile of a park states that the exchange took place at a location on West Main Street which is within a 1/2 mile of City Park.

Methamphetamine

A Union man was arrested this week for allegedly selling methamphetamine in July.

Denver Wallace Harris, 38, 120 Ravenscroft Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine within a 1/2 mile of a park.

The warrant for Harris’ arrest for distribution of methamphetamine states that on July 20 he distributed a quantity of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in exchange for funds provided by law enforcement. The warrant for his arrest for distribution of methamphetamine within a 1/2 mile of a park states that the exchange took place at a location on Ravenscroft Street which is within a 1/2 mile of City Park.

Marijuana

A Union man was arrested this week for allegedly selling marijuana in November.

Fred Douglas Smith Jr., 31, 116 Thomas Street, Union is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with distribution of marijuana.

The warrant for Smith’s arrest for distribution of marijuana states that November 20 he distributed a quantity of marijuana to a confidential informant in exchange for funds provided by law enforcement.

Ephedrine

A Gray Court woman was arrested this week for allegedly trying to purchase a product containing Ephedrine in 2016.

Sierra Dawn Braswell, 31, 9 Sweetbriar Road, Gray Court, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with attempt to purchase Ephedrine product.

The warrant for Braswell’s arrest states that on October 10, 2016 she went into the Walmart at 513 North Duncan Bypass and attempted to purchase decongestant 12 hour max containing Ephedrine. It states that Braswell was blocked from making the purchase because it exceeded her 9 grams per month limit.

The warrant also states that Ephedrine is a precursor for manufacturing methamphetamine.

Non-Drug Offenses

Not all the crime in Union County was drug-related, however. These individuals were arrested for allegedly committing crimes involving various forms of theft.

Petit Larceny (Enhanced)

A Union man ended up under arrest this week for allegedly stealing a refrigerator sometime between the end of October and the beginning of November.

Edward Eugene Boulware II, 51, 125 Mill Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with petit larceny (enhanced).

The warrant for Boulware’s arrest for petit larceny (enhanced) states that between October 29 and November 1 he took a refrigerator from a residence on Ravenscroft Street with the intent of depriving the owner of its value.

The warrant also states that Boulware has prior convictions for property crime.

Grand Larceny (Enhancement)

A Union man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a car on Monday.

Dameian Declark Hill, 39, 204 Hicks Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with driving under suspension, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and grand larceny — per enhancement.

The warrant for Hill’s arrest for grand larceny — per enhancement states that on December 11 (Monday) Hill went to a residence on Hicks Street and drove off with a 2005 Chevy Malibu without the permission or consent of the owner.

Hill was taken into custody December 12 (Tuesday), one day after he allegedly stole the car.

Shoplifting (Enhanced)

A Buffalo woman was arrested this week for allegedly shoplifting a pair of sunglasses earlier this month.

Mindy Leigh Pruitt, 24, 541 Mud Bridge Road, Buffalo, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with shoplifting (enhanced).

The warrant for Pruitt’s arrest states that on December 4 she stole a pair of sunglasses from the Li’l Cricket at 100 North Duncan Bypass with the intention of depriving the owner of them.

Forgery

A Union man was arrested this week and charged with allegedly committing acts of forgery on two successive days in October.

Thomas Harold Sailors Jr., 53, 329 Barnado Road, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with two counts of forgery.

The warrant for Sailors’ arrest for one of the counts of forgery states that on October 16, Sailors went into Park Sterling Bank at 502 North Duncan Bypass with a forged check in the name of a private business and written on the account of another individual. The warrant for Sailors’ arrest for the other count of forgery states that on October 15 Sailors went into Walmart at 513 North Duncan Bypass with a forged check that was also in the name of a private business and written on the account of another individual.

Other Charges

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individuals:

— Kenneth Dalton Jones Jr., 46, 31947 East Caspian Place, Denver, Colorado, charged Tuesday, December 12 with disorderly conduct.

— Jeffery Kyle Roberts, 28, 193 Neal Shoals Road, Union, charged Saturday with driving under suspension second offense.

— Nickos Lamont Smith, 37, 117 Poplar Springs Drive, Gaffney, charged Monday with trespassing.

— Johnathan Collins Parker, 21, 115 Hillcrest Avenue, Landrum, charged Sunday with operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

— Quintin Jarrell Kershaw, 22, 109 Washington Street, Union, charged Sunday with disorderly conduct.

— Ida Nicole Walker, 37, 1447 Peach Orchard Road, Union, charged Saturday with trespassing.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals:

— Christopher Donel Kershaw, 40, 2297 Browns Creek Church Road, Union, charged Saturday with disorderly conduct.

— Edna Mae Kershaw, 57, 2297 Browns Creek Church Road, Union, charged Saturday with disorderly conduct.

— Eric Lynn Ivey, 29, 318 Whitestone Glendale Road, Spartanburg, charged Monday with public intoxication.