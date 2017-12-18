Guilty pleas heard in Union County

UNION COUNTY — The following individuals pleaded guilty before Judge Dan D. Hall of York in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse this past week.

— Jonathan Lee Blackwell, 26, 811 West Main Street, Union, to domestic violence first-degree, two years with credit for 141 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Marcus Lawson, 40, 157 Porter Road, Union, to assault and battery second-degree, 18 months suspended upon six months and 12 months probation with credit for two days already served and to pay $645.72 in fines and court costs.

— Brandi Julie Northern, 40, 104 Carem Road, Union, to receiving stolen goods less than $2,000 (third property offense), five years with credit for 41 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Donald Wayne Alexander, 36, 532 Eaves Road, Whitmire, to second offense possession of methamphetamine, three years suspended upon 90 days and 12 months probation with credit for three days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs; to habitual traffic offender, 90 days with credit for three days already served and to pay $103 in fines and court costs; to driving under suspension third offense (non-driving under the influence), 90 days with credit for three days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Sonya Ann Edwards, 45, 1061 Laurel Glenn Circle, Apartment 15, Spartanburg, to breach of trust over $10,000, two years suspended upon five years probation with credit for one day already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Ansel Bradley Wallen, 45, 1971 Highway 66, Whitmire, to petit larceny (enhanced), 12 months suspended upon time served and 12 months probation with credit for 40 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— James Hunter Williford, 31, 253 Williford Road, Union, to first offense distribution of methamphetamine, three years suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for eight days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Terrence Tremaine Briggs, 18, 310 Lawson Avenue, Union, to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, three years and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Jarvis Rashun Broadus, 31, 103 Culp Street, Union, to domestic violence second-degree, three years suspended upon 90 days and two years probation with credit for 17 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Steven Lamar Burkhalter, 52, 118 Kissy Creek Circle, Union, to shoplifting (enhanced), 12 months with credit for 110 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to shoplifting (enhanced), 12 months with credit for 110 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to shoplifting (enhanced), 12 months with credit for 110 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Grady Paul Kite, 43, 458 North Church Street, Spartanburg, to failure to stop for a blue light, three years with credit for 167 days already served and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs; to attempted grand larceny, five years with credit for 168 days already served and to pay $128.75 fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Justin Mathew Lamore, 35, 139 Lybrand Street, Jonesville, to burglary third-degree first offense, 90 days suspended upon six months probation with credit for two days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Randy Wayne Lawson, 57, 304 Wildcat Road, Enoree, to first offense distribution of marijuana, 90 days with credit for two days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to first offense distribution of marijuana, 90 days with credit for two days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Mindy Leigh Pruitt, 24, 548 Mud Bridge Road, Buffalo, to possession of a Schedule IV narcotic, 60 days with credit for 12 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Tracy Leon Bishop, 36, 413 South Church Street, Union, to strong arm robbery, 12 years with credit for 287 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Tommy Lawson Boulware, 53, 301 Pineneedle Road, Union, to domestic violence second-degree, 18 months suspended upon 45 days and two years probation with credit for six days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Ashley Elizabeth Register, 25, 307 Bailey Road, Buffalo, to first offense possession of methamphetamine, 90 days suspended upon 13 months probation with credit for three days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Jarrod Crandall Savage, 36, 147 Brooklyn Avenue, Carlisle, to financial transaction card fraud less than $500, 90 days suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for three days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Jefferson Richard Owens, 34, 203 Partridge Road, Union, to obtaining money under false pretense, 30 months with credit for 37 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to shoplifting (enhanced), 30 months with credit for 37 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Jeshaun Jaydee Dunn, 20, 306 Lakewood Drive, Union, to attempted armed robbery, six years with credit for 279 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Devonte Lytle, 21, 100 College Street, Union, to pointing or presenting a firearm, five years and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to attempted armed robbery, six years and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— William Howard Mitchell Jr., 24, 507 Hart Street, Union, to attempted armed robbery, six years and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Donna Kay Johnson, 43, 280 Cudd Lane, Union, to third-degree arson, five years suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for one day already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Davin Luther Keasler, 18, 104 Carem Road, Union, to first offense possession of a Schedule III narcotic, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to second-degree burglary (violent), six years and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to grand larceny, five years and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Robert Lee Reuter, 52, 109 North Second Street, Lockhart, to use of a firearm under the influence, 30 days suspended upon six months probation and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Sierra Dawn Braswell, 31, 9 Sweet Briar Road, Gray Court, to grand larceny, five years suspended upon time served and three years probation and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Benjamin Carl Dobson, 27, 270 Bullington Road, Spartanburg, to first offense possession of methamphetamine, 20 months with credit for 115 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Lisa Todd Epps, 54, 232 Hardwood Heights, Union, to domestic violence third-degree, 90 days suspended upon 18 months with credit for 15 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to possession of methamphetamine, 12 months suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 15 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Clinton Marion Lee Goings, 39, 108 3rd Street, Union, to first offense possession of marijuana less than one ounce, time serve and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to second offense possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, 5 years suspended upon six months home detention and five years probation with credit for five days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to second offense possession of methamphetamine, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Lynn O’Neil Haney, 34, 208 Deer Trail Road, Jonesville, to manufacturing marijuana, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to grand larceny more than $10,000, three years suspended upon 90 days and five years probation with credit for 17 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Trevor Christopher Harvey, 21, 320 Morgan Road, Wellford, to first offense distribution of methamphetamine, five years and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Ida Nicole Walker, 36, 117 Highland Drive, Union, to obtaining money by false pretenses third or subsequent offense, 12 months with credit for four days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.