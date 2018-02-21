SE Treeing Walker Days Friday & Saturday

UNION COUNTY — When it comes to hunting the team of man and dog is a formidable one and this weekend a number of those teams will converge on Union County for an event which gives them the chance to show what they can do and win prizes in the process.

The 45th Annual Southeastern Treeing Walker Days will be held this Friday (Feb. 23) and Saturday (Feb. 24) at the Union County Fairgrounds at 120 Kirby Street in Union. This will be the third year the Southeastern Treeing Walkers Association (SETWA) has brought the event, which tests the hunting abilities of the participating dogs, to Union County.

Bench Shows

This year’s Treeing Walker Days will include two United Kennel Club (UKC) licensed Nite Hunts and Bench Shows for UKC registered dogs only. The Bench Shows will be held on Friday and Saturday with entries taken at the Fairgrounds until noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The winners from Friday will be brought back Saturday to show for the Overall SETWA, Inc. Show Champion competition. The entry fee is $20. The flier advertising the event states that Dual Champion Class will be held both days and Pairs Class after the Saturday show.

Nite Hunts

There will be a night hunt each night and with cash prizes awarded for the each night’s winners. Those prizes include:

• Friday Night

Total winnings of $1,500 with the Top 10 Hounds registered hounds receiving $100 each; the Top 3 Nite Champions receiving $100 each; and the Top 2 Grand Nite Champions receiving $100 each.

• Saturday Night

Total winnings of $1,500 with the Top 10 Registered Hounds receiving $100 each; the Top 3 Nite Champions receiving $100 each; and the Top 2 Grand Nite Champions receiving $100 each.

The flier advertising the event states that double cast winners that do not make the Final Four will receive $60 each.

(Advanced entries are $30 per entry per night while entries taken on the grounds will be $60 per entry per night and will be available as long as guides are available.)

• Final Four

The Final Four will be a one-hour hunt-0ff with payouts of $500 (1st Place), $250 (2nd Place), $150 (3rd Place), and $100 (4th Place).

While dogs do not have to be Walker hounds to be in the Final Four, the flier states they must hunt both nights to be eligible for it.

Allen Shoe Memorial Hunt

While the Southeastern Treeing Walker Days will be held Friday and Saturday, they will be preceded by the 13th Annual Allen Shoe Memorial Hunt which will be held Thursday (Feb. 22) at the Fairgrounds.

A flier advertising the event states that it will be an “All Walker Hunt.” It further describes it as a 90-minute “Treeing Walker-Only Event.”

Entries for this “One UKC licensed Nite Hunt” must be confirmed by 6 p.m. The entry fee is $30.

Vendors

Stephen Stone, Vice President of the Union County Coon Hunters Association, said Tuesday that this year’s Treeing Walker Event will also feature a variety of vendors who he said “will have something for everyone” in addition to the usual hunting-related items. Stone said there will be plenty food for sale during the event along with items such as jewelry, clothing and craft goods.

The Fairgrounds will be open each day of the Treeing Walker Event from 8 a.m.-until.

Photo courtesy of Stephen Stone Brian Gaston of Union poses with his dog during a previous a Southeastern Treeing Walker Days event at the Union County Fairgrounds. The Allen Shoe Memorial Hunt Thursday

