Yellow Jackets defeat Laurens 3-1

UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School Boys Soccer Team scored a 3-1 victory over Laurens High School last Wednesday.

Soccer Coach David McIntire said that last Wednesday’s game saw the following Yellow Jackets achieve the following:

• John Addison — 2 goals

• Dillon Earles — 1 goal and 1 assist

• Jacob Crocker — 1 assist

• Vincent Ramirez — 1 assist

• Broderick Salter (goalie) — 8 saves

McIntire said during Wednesday’s game “the defense played extremely well.”

The Yellow Jackets were scheduled to take to the field Tuesday at 6 p.m. for a home game against Broome. They are also scheduled to take to the field on Friday at 6 p.m. for a home game against Clinton.

Soccer team to face Clinton Friday

