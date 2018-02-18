Newtown named Teacher of the Year

JONESVILLE — With her selection as the school’s 2017-2018 Teacher of the Year a Jonesville Elementary/Middle School teacher has now been named Teacher of the Year in two school districts.

A press release issued by Jonesville Elementary/Middle School on Thursday states that the school “is very proud to announce that Mrs. Amanda Newton has been chosen as Teacher of the Year for the 2017-2018 school year.”

The press release states that “Mrs. Newton attended USC Upstate, and graduated in 2005 with a Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education.”

Following graduation, the press release states that Newton “spent the first eleven years of her teaching career at Eastside Elementary in Laurens County School District 56. While there, she was named teacher of the year for the 2011-2012 school year.”

The press release states that “fortunately for Union County Schools, she came to Jonesville Elementary/Middle in 2016. She has taught both second and third grades.”

It concludes by offering “congratulations to Mrs. Amanda Newton! We hope that she calls Jonesville Elementary/ Middle home for years to come. She is a blessing to our faculty and students.“

