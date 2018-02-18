A treat for families to share

MONARCH — Two of the greatest influences on a child’s life are their families and their schools and so it is more than appropriate that the two come together during Monarch Elementary School’s annual Family Writing Day program.

In a statement released Friday, the school announced that it held its Family Writing Day this week. The press release states that “family writing in February is a real treat for families to share together. The sessions included a Valetine story, making cards, and a fun craft to take home. Monarch families had a great time together on Family Writing Day.”

That’s how it should be with schools hosting special events that brings families together so that students and their parents can have time together and do fun things together in the place where the children spend so much of their young lives. It gives parents and children a time to share and have fun and make memories that will always remain with them despite the passage of time.

It’s even more appropriate that this Family Writing Day had a Valentine’s Day theme because it’s a day that celebrates love and what love is more precious than the love between children and their parents.

May Family Writing Day always be a part of the school year at Monarch Elementary School and may it always bring parents and children together for a time of togetherness that they will always treasure.

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School students and their families recently enjoyed the school’s annual Family Writing Day program. The event, which had a Valentine’s Day theme, included students and their families enjoying a Valentine’s Day story and making cards and a fun craft to take home.

http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Family-Writing-Day-1.jpg Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School students and their families recently enjoyed the school’s annual Family Writing Day program. The event, which had a Valentine’s Day theme, included students and their families enjoying a Valentine’s Day story and making cards and a fun craft to take home.

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School These two look like they are not only having fun but are proud of what they are making at Monarch Elementary School during the school’s annual Family Writing Day program. The program provides students and their families with the opportunity to engage in fun activities at the school together. Since this year’s program coincided with Valentine’s Day those attending got to enjoy a Valentine’s story and make cards they could take home as well as a fun craft they could take home as well.

http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Family-Writing-Day-2.jpg Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School These two look like they are not only having fun but are proud of what they are making at Monarch Elementary School during the school’s annual Family Writing Day program. The program provides students and their families with the opportunity to engage in fun activities at the school together. Since this year’s program coincided with Valentine’s Day those attending got to enjoy a Valentine’s story and make cards they could take home as well as a fun craft they could take home as well.

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School The smiles on these two faces lets you know that the people they belong to are having fun at Monarch Elementary School’s annual Family Writing Day program. The program, which this year coincided with Valentine’s Day, gives students and their families the opportunity to spend time together doing fun activities at the school. As this Family Writing Day coincided with Valentine’s Day, those attending got to hear a Valentine’s story. They also got to mark cards and a fun craft they got to take home with them.

http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Family-Writing-Day-3.jpg Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School The smiles on these two faces lets you know that the people they belong to are having fun at Monarch Elementary School’s annual Family Writing Day program. The program, which this year coincided with Valentine’s Day, gives students and their families the opportunity to spend time together doing fun activities at the school. As this Family Writing Day coincided with Valentine’s Day, those attending got to hear a Valentine’s story. They also got to mark cards and a fun craft they got to take home with them.

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Family Writing Night is an annual event held at Monarch Elementary that gives participants like these the opportunity to do fun things together. The students and family members attending this year’s event, which coincided with Valentine’s Day, got to enjoy a Valentine’s story and make cards and fun crafts to take home with them.

http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Family-Writing-Day-4.jpg Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Family Writing Night is an annual event held at Monarch Elementary that gives participants like these the opportunity to do fun things together. The students and family members attending this year’s event, which coincided with Valentine’s Day, got to enjoy a Valentine’s story and make cards and fun crafts to take home with them.

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Smiling for the camera as they take a break from making cards and crafts these participants in the Monarch Elementary School’s annual Family Writing Day program. The program, which this year coincided with Valentine’s Day, gives students and their families the opportunity to spend time together doing fun activities at the school. As this Family Writing Day coincided with Valentine’s Day, those attending got to hear a Valentine’s story. They also got to mark cards and a fun craft they got to take home with them.

http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Family-Writing-Day-5.jpg Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Smiling for the camera as they take a break from making cards and crafts these participants in the Monarch Elementary School’s annual Family Writing Day program. The program, which this year coincided with Valentine’s Day, gives students and their families the opportunity to spend time together doing fun activities at the school. As this Family Writing Day coincided with Valentine’s Day, those attending got to hear a Valentine’s story. They also got to mark cards and a fun craft they got to take home with them.

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School With a table full of cards and crafts in front of them these participants in Monarch Elementary School’s annual Family Writing Day program look like they’ve been quite busy. Family Writing Day brings students and their families together at the school for fun activities such as making cards and fun crafts they can take home with them. This year’s Family Writing Day coincided with Valentine’s Day and so those participating also got to enjoy a Valentine’s story.

http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Family-Writing-Day-6.jpg Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School With a table full of cards and crafts in front of them these participants in Monarch Elementary School’s annual Family Writing Day program look like they’ve been quite busy. Family Writing Day brings students and their families together at the school for fun activities such as making cards and fun crafts they can take home with them. This year’s Family Writing Day coincided with Valentine’s Day and so those participating also got to enjoy a Valentine’s story.

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School The tables in the cafeteria at Monarch Elementary School were filled with students and their families taking part in the school’s annual Family Writing Day program. The program provides students and their families with the opportunity to engage in fun activities at the school together. Since this year’s program coincided with Valentine’s Day those attending got to enjoy a Valentine’s story and make cards they could take home as well as a fun craft they could take home as well.

http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Family-Writing-Day-7.jpg Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School The tables in the cafeteria at Monarch Elementary School were filled with students and their families taking part in the school’s annual Family Writing Day program. The program provides students and their families with the opportunity to engage in fun activities at the school together. Since this year’s program coincided with Valentine’s Day those attending got to enjoy a Valentine’s story and make cards they could take home as well as a fun craft they could take home as well.

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School This family smiles for the camera while making a Valentine’s card during this week’s Family Writing Day program at Monarch Elementary School. Family Writing Day is an annual event at Monarch Elementary and is designed to provide students and their families with the opportunity to engage in some fun activities at the school together. This year’s Family Writing Day coincided with Valentine’s Day and so those participating got to enjoy a Valentine’s story and make cards and fun craft to take home.