4K, 5K registration April 10 & 12

UNION COUNTY — The start of the 2018-2019 school year is still several months away but it’ll be here before you know it and that’s why the Union County School District is getting ready to register children for kindergarten.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Union County School District announced that registration for 4K and 5K students will be held on the following dates at the following schools:

• Tuesday, April 10 at Foster Park Elementary, Lockhart Elementary (5K only), and Jonesville Elementary schools

• Thursday, April 12 at Buffalo Elementary and Monarch Elementary schools

The press release adds that children who will be attending 4K at Lockhart Elementary may register at any of those schools.

It states that registration will be held from 8:30-1 a.m. and 2:30-6 p.m. at each school.

Parents are asked to bring their child to the registration for screening which will take approximately 15 minutes.

When they bring their children for registration, the press release states parents must bring the following documents with them:

• Their child’s official certificate of immunization (White Card)

• Their child’s birth certificate with state seal

• Their child’s Social Security card

• Proof of residence (tax receipt, power bill, etc.)

Parents are advised to contact their primary care doctor concerning immunization requirements.

The press release states that copies of birth certificates may be obtained from the Spartanburg County Health Department in the Office of Vital Records, Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information contact Brenda Pitt at 864-429-1740, Ext. 132 or Mitzi Meador at 864-429-1740, Ext. 140.

