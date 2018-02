UNION COUNTY — Union County High School will host its annual Black History Program on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 at 9 a.m.

The public is welcome to attend.

Dr. Natasia Jeter, a Union native, and Ms. Rona Kelly will be our speakers this year.

