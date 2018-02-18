Engagement announced

Mr. And Mrs. Ronnie (Gwen) Ivey of 149 Pinewood Acres Road, Union, South Carolina announce the engagement of their daughter Whitney Gail Ivey to Hunter Madison Cooke son of Mr. & Mrs. Monty (Tabitha) Cooke of 203 Lakeview Heights, Union, South Carolina.

The wedding is planned for Saturday, the third of November, at four-thirty in the afternoon at Sunset Farm.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Union High School and is presently attending Spartanburg Community College for a Nursing Degree. She is the granddaughter of Allen & Brenda Foster Sr. and the late George and late Virginia Ivey.

The groom-elect is a graduate of Union High School and Spartanburg Community College with a degree in HVAC Technician and is currently working as a Heating & Air Technician. He is the grandson of Larry Henderson and Sandra Henderson and Sammy & Cynthia Cooke.

By Invitation Only

Whitney Gail Ivey and Hunter Madison Cooke http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Ivey-Cooke-Engagement.jpg Whitney Gail Ivey and Hunter Madison Cooke