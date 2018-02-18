Questions about the cafe, bridge

I mentioned the last time about the Lockhart Cafe reopening, so now I am going to tell you that I don’t know what is happening with it now. I hear one thing from the so-called new tenent and another from the owner. So until further notice, I’m telling all of you, who ask me about it. I don’t know!!!

Sympathy

My sympathy goes to the Bailey family for the sudden loss of Jack. He passed away last week.

Bridge

I also don’t have a clue when the bridge will be finished, or why there’s so much dirt piled up on the other side of the old bridge, or whether the under passes will be reopened when everything is finished, or if you still have to cross the main highway to get to the other side.

Column

As you can tell, I really don’t know much about anything, this week.

Wig

So Mallery came in the other night, she’s hilarious. She discovered a wig in the other room in the beauty shop, and came out with it on, since her hair is short, this one is extremely long, so she said she wanted to see what it felt like to swing her hair around. She left wearing it so she could entertain her other friends with her new look. I think she’s on Facebook with it on also.

Faithful

Carolyn Howard somehow lost her purse when she left her cousin Sheila’s home. The law brought it to her house. It was found in the old BiLo parking lot, all her stuff inside was gone (except for the ID the law found).

So faithful cousin Sheila went out in the rain and walked the road and found all of Carolyn’s stuff, checkbooks, etc. Everyone needs a cousin Sheila.

Speed

A police officer was interviewing a young recruit.

” If you’re driving on a lonely road at night,” the officer asked, “and you’re being chased by a gang of criminals going 60 m.p.h. what would you do?”

The applicant replied, “Seventy!”

Well, I’ll try to take notes this week so I will have a few things to tell you. But right now I’ll say good night. 1-864-545-6652.

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s News Around Lockhart column, Connie Porter addresses but is unable to answer questions about what’s going on with the Lockhart Cafe and the Broad River Bridge. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Town-of-Lockhart-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s News Around Lockhart column, Connie Porter addresses but is unable to answer questions about what’s going on with the Lockhart Cafe and the Broad River Bridge.

News Around Lockhart