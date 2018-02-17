Fundraiser for ‘Hookman’ April 14

UNION — A fundraiser will be held on behalf of a volunteer firefighter who has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after being struck by a car while trying to help a motorist.

Dennis Howell, 57, has been hospitalized since Saturday, Feb. 3 when, while directing traffic on the Duncan Bypass to assist a motorist, he was struck by another vehicle that had collided with the vehicle driven by the motorist he was trying to help. Since then, Howell, who suffered multiple and severe injuries, has been a patient at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and has had to undergo surgery to treat his injuries including torn stomach muscles, ribs pushed into one of his lungs, and to put rods and plates into his ribs.

Howell, who is also known by the nicknames “Hookman” and “Smiley,” has been a volunteer firefighter with the Union Public Safety Department for more than 30 years and also assisted other agencies that help the public in emergency situations. Many of his fellow first responders went to Spartanburg Regional the night he was injured to show their support for him and his family.

That support is continuing as it was announced this week that a fundraiser will be held on Howell’s behalf.

A flier advertising the “BBQ Bash & Fundraiser” states that it is being sponsored by “Union County Fire & Rescue and Friends” and will be held Saturday, April 14 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at USC Union’s Truluck Gym, 103 North Church Street, Union.

The flier states that fundraiser will feature live music, a silent auction, and food. The food, of course is BBQ and the flier lists the following prices for the following helpings:

• Whole Butts — $35

• Quarts — $15

• Pints — $8

The flier states that “to pre-order you butt, please call 864-426-0087.”

In addition, the flier states the following items will be sold at the following prices:

• BBQ Plates — $8

• BBQ Sandwiches — $5

The plates will include pulled pork, baked beans, slaw, and drink.

For event information call 864-251-0680.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

