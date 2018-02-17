Business After Hours a success

UNION — The Union County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours held earlier this month was a success with those attending not only getting to socialize and enjoy light refreshments, but also tour the Union County YMCA and meet its new CEO.

Business After Hours is held each quarter of the year to give members of the Union County Chamber of Commerce the opportunity to network in a social setting. It is sponsored by a chamber member who also hosts it in cooperation with the Chamber.

This quarter’s Business After Hours was sponsored by the Union County YMCA which also served as the site for the event which was held February 8. As with all Business After Hours, participants were able to enjoy light refreshments during the event. At this quarter’s event, participants also had the opportunity to meet April Hall, the Y’s new CEO, and to take tour of the facility, visiting its main exercise room where they got to see its new equipment.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell said that this quarter’s Business After Hours was a success.

“It went very well,” Trammell said Thursday. “We had about 45 attendees.”

Trammell said the next Business After Hours will be held in the next quarter with the sponsor, location, date, and time to be announced.

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

